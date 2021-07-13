Cancel
Jason Sudeikis Just Hinted That Harry Styles Wasn’t the Reason He & Olivia Wilde Broke Up

By Jason Pham
 12 days ago
Since their split, fans have wondered: Why did Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde break up? Was it because of Harry Styles or another reason?. In an interview with GQ in July, the Ted Lasso star broke his silence on his split with the Booksmart director and hinted that he was the one ultimately “responsible” for the end in their relationship—not Wilde’s new relationship with Harry Styles. “I’ll have a better understanding of why [it happened] in a year,” he said. “And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”

