Jason Sudeikis Just Hinted That Harry Styles Wasn’t the Reason He & Olivia Wilde Broke Up

Jason Sudeikis breaks silence on Olivia Wilde split as 'Ted Lasso' makes Emmy history with 20 nominations. Jason Sudeikis is opening up for the first time about his split from Olivia Wilde, the mother of his two kids and his partner of more than seven years. Though they've both moved on with new romances — Olivia's dating singer-actor Harry Styles, while Jason's seeing model-actress Keeley Hazell — the "Ted Lasso" star is still working out how he and his former fiancée came to the end of their road as a couple. "I'll have a better understanding of why in a year, and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five," the 45-year-old "Saturday Night Live" alum tells GQ in its August cover story, which came out on July 13. "And it'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle." Jason also confirmed that he and Olivia, 37, split in November 2020, which clarifies some of the timeline chatter that surfaced about their breakup when Olivia and Harry were photographed holding hands in early January. "That's an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about," he said of the split. "You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it." Looking back on the past year, he acknowledged it had been tough, but implied the he's facing the challenges it's brought head-on. "I think if you have the opportunity to hit rock bottom, however you define that, you can become 412 bones or land like an Avenger," Jason explained. "I personally have chosen to land like an Avenger." That Avenger-esque landing, by the way, is coming along quite nicely — on the same day the GQ interview hit the internet, Jason's hit Apple TV+ show, "Ted Lasso," snagged 20 Emmy nominations, a new Emmys record for a freshman comedy.