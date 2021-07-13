Minnesota enters Olympic break riding 7-game winning streak

Fans who woke up early to watch Team USA battle France in their Olympic opener should have stayed in bed. After a rough exhibition slate in Las Vegas where the group went 2-2, Team USA suffered their first official Olympic loss since 2004. Fortunately, while the 73-86 loss did snap a 24-game winning streak for the country, it did not take Team USA out of the running for a gold medal. France was arguably the country’s toughest competitor in Group A, and now they will get to play two more contests against Iran (July 28th) and the Czech Republic (July 31st) to earn a spot in the quarterfinals.