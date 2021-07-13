Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Makin’ music workshop

By Staff Reports
Hartselle Enquirer
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChildren attend Greg Pearcy’s music workshop held June 30 at the Sparkman Civic Center, where they made and decorated drums then played songs and games with their creations. Pearcy teaches general music at Crestline Elementary School.

hartselleenquirer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drums#Enquirer#The Enquirer Children
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Theater & Dancemusicconnection.com

Attend the Songwriters Fundamentals Workshop

Ever wondered if you could write a song!? Want to put music to spoken word? Here's a great workshop to keep you busy as we get through the pandemic. Music theory is fundamental to making and playing music. However, no one has taught it in such a user-friendly and songwriting-focused way as we do here, using both keyboard and guitar to demonstrate the techniques. Guest Host, Professional musician Julian Velard starts the workshop with the building blocks of harmony: notes, scales, intervals, chords, inversions, and basic chord progressions. He then goes into voice leading—showing how to move from one chord to another by changing just one or two notes—and reviews common song forms, from the familiar verse/chorus/verse of pop to the simple verse of the blues.
Sarasota, FLTampa Bay News Wire

Music Compound’s Cigar Box Guitar Workshop a sweet (sounding) success

SARASOTA, FL – On a recent Saturday, 10 students ages 8-18 gathered, along with some enthusiastic parents and grandparents, to enjoy Music Compound’s Cigar Box Guitar Workshop, led by blues guitarist, educator and blues ambassador Steve Arvey. The workshop took place at Music Compound’s Cattlemen location. Reclaimed woods and recycled...
EntertainmentDaily Gate City

Players Workshop to hold auditions

BURLINGTON Players Workshop of Burlington will hold open auditions for the first show of the 2021-22 season, Ken Ludwig’s hilarious farce “A Fox on the Fairway,” as live productions return to the Workshop, following its closure during the pandemic. Auditions will be held 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 15-16, (please note this...
Frederick, MDcityoffrederick.com

The Knight at Dawn Theatre Workshop

Students ages 5 to 10 will learn basic theater terminology, staging and choreography through fun theater games and classes. The final performance of The Knight at Dawn will be held on Friday July 23rd at 12:00 pm for friends and family.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Improv workshops in July and August

Circle of Sparks Playback is offering Playback StoryTelling improv workshops for ages 15 and up on four Mondays, July 26 and Aug. 2, 9 and 16, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at The Culture Loft, 13 Montclair Ave. The 90-minute workshops include fun exercises and theater games to build skills...
Chanhassen, MNchanhassen.mn.us

Woodcarvers' Studio Workshop

Join fellow enthusiasts and woodcarving artists to the weekly open studio for conversation and creative inspiration! Bring your own supplies and tools.
Youngstown, OHWarren Tribune Chronicle

Shakespeare workshops offered

Youngstown Playhouse will offer “Shake It Off: It’s Shakespeare,” workshops in August for middle school and high school students. AnnMarie Lowerre will lead an accessible exploration of Shakespeare and his creative mind that mixes contemporary ideas and classic thoughts to increase understanding of the Bard’s work. Participants will study the words, costumes and characters of Shakespeare through games and acting exercises and put on a showcase for friends and family at the end of the week.
Cedar Falls, IAuni.edu

Alexander Technique Workshop

A one-day introductory workshop with guest teacher and UNI alum. Students will learn fundamental principles of the Alexander Technique during this one-day workshop, a proven method for improving awareness during performance. The Alexander Technique also helps prevent tension and pain by developing greater poise, confidence, and a stronger mind-body connection. Everyone will participate in simple awareness and movement activities, learn about positions of mechanical advantage, and apply Alexander's principles to their individual performance areas. Everyone is encouraged to bring their instruments (or voice), and participants should prepare to sing or play a short warm-up or excerpt. Three pre-selected students will perform during the last hour and be coached individually in a master-class setting. Observers can ask questions, participate in discussions, and explore the techniques demonstrated in the workshop.
Pulaski, VANRVNews

Free Renter Education Workshops

The two-hour workshop discusses the expectations of landlords and helps attendees learn their rights, responsibilities and good practices such as how to check their credit score and how to improve it. Refreshments and door prizes! A variety of days and times New River Valley locations make the workshops available for...
Rock, MIMining Journal

Beekeeping workshop offered

ROCK — Michael and Christie Leach from Bee Friends Farm will be sharing experience, knowledge and general information on beekeeping from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the gym/multi-purpose room at the Rock Bible Chapel at 4144 Maple Ridge 37th Road. Organizers recommend turning east on Maple Ridge Road.
TV & Videosnohoartsdistrict.com

The MaD JaCKRaTS' Makin' a Movie

There’s nothing quite as electrifying as live improvised comedy, and LPNSImprov troupe The MaD JaCKRaTS deliver a fun take on the art form with their monthly comedy show Makin’ a Movie. Each show opens with a quick musical parody based on the month’s theme and then continues with three improvised segments which kick off with an audience suggestion. The talented group of improvisers weaves each suggestion into a story complete with plot twists and wacky characters to create a hilarious “mini-movie” on the spot. The MaD JaCKRaTS will have you in stitches as they deal with whatever off-the-wall scenario is thrown at them.
CelebritiesPopculture

Mike Mitchell, 'Braveheart' and 'Gladiator' Actor, Dead at 65

Actor Mike Mitchell passed away on Friday, his family revealed to reporters. According to Deadline, Mitchell passed away in Turkey on a boat, but other details are scarce. He was 65 years old. Mitchell started his career as a pro bodybuilder and even won the Mr. Universe title. He also...
TV & Videosschiffgold.com

Fun on Friday: With Friends Like This…

Amanda Douglas, 27, stole gold and silver coins, along with other items from her friend’s home, including gold bars, 150 earrings, guns, ammunition, and a container holding a dog’s ashes. Yes. You read that correctly. Amanda stole her friend’s pet’s ashes. Nice girl. Amanda pleaded guilty to the burglary, along...
Entertainmentcityofsouthlake.com

Garden Rock Painting Workshop

Come and be a part of the current craze! Paint a beautiful pattern design on a smooth river stone and keep it for yourself or leave it someplace for someone to find. Ages 6 and up. WORKSHOP FULL.
Asbury Park, NJnewjerseystage.com

Makin Waves Song of the Week: "Drift Away" by Tom Kanach Band

Tom Kanach Band, pictured from left to right this summer at the Wonder Bar in Asbury Park, are Pete Wood, Tom Kanach, Steve Buzbee, and Joe Rowley. They will return to Asbury on Aug. 14 at The Saint to play “Welcome Home Matt Pinfield,” a long-awaited homecoming for the East Brunswick music industry icon. PHOTO COURTESY OF TOM KANACH.
Canton, OHCanton Repository

Science workshop set at McKinley Museum

CANTON – The McKinley Presidential Library and Museum will present a Leap into Science Workshop on light and shadows on July 24 and Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The workshop, engineered by the Franklin Institute, will be available for children 3 and older and their families. It is free with paid admission to the museum.
Theater & Dancedance.nyc

Virtual Horton Teacher's Workshop

July 12–16, 2021 | Session I: Introductory / Beginner. July 19–23, 2020 | Session II: Intermediate / Advanced. This exclusive online workshop gives dance teachers, dance scholars, and professional dancers the opportunity to gain a better understanding of the Horton technique, learn Horton studies and increase the knowledge and details of this unique American modern dance technique under master teacher and scholar of the Horton vocabulary, Ana Marie Forsythe. Since 1979, Ana Marie Forsythe has been the Chair of the Horton Department at the prestigious Ailey School, co-author of “The Dance Technique of Lester Horton” and is the artist director of six Horton technique videos.

Comments / 0

Community Policy