Makin’ music workshop

Ever wondered if you could write a song!? Want to put music to spoken word? Here's a great workshop to keep you busy as we get through the pandemic. Music theory is fundamental to making and playing music. However, no one has taught it in such a user-friendly and songwriting-focused way as we do here, using both keyboard and guitar to demonstrate the techniques. Guest Host, Professional musician Julian Velard starts the workshop with the building blocks of harmony: notes, scales, intervals, chords, inversions, and basic chord progressions. He then goes into voice leading—showing how to move from one chord to another by changing just one or two notes—and reviews common song forms, from the familiar verse/chorus/verse of pop to the simple verse of the blues.