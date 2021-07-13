Makin’ music workshop

A one-day introductory workshop with guest teacher and UNI alum. Students will learn fundamental principles of the Alexander Technique during this one-day workshop, a proven method for improving awareness during performance. The Alexander Technique also helps prevent tension and pain by developing greater poise, confidence, and a stronger mind-body connection. Everyone will participate in simple awareness and movement activities, learn about positions of mechanical advantage, and apply Alexander's principles to their individual performance areas. Everyone is encouraged to bring their instruments (or voice), and participants should prepare to sing or play a short warm-up or excerpt. Three pre-selected students will perform during the last hour and be coached individually in a master-class setting. Observers can ask questions, participate in discussions, and explore the techniques demonstrated in the workshop.
