The era of megafires: An East Troublesome-like fire seems inevitable for Colorado’s resort communities

Colorado’s scariest wildfire in 2020 was not its largest. East Troublesome shocked firefighters because of its sprint and then its leap. It grew by 87,000 acres in a fiery dash across the headwaters of the Colorado River and past Grand Lake, most of that in just a couple of hours. Smoke plumes rose 40,000 feet. The winds, variously estimated at 50 to 100 mph, were strong enough to bend over lodgepole pines.