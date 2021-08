Amazon Studios has released the first official trailer for “Cinderella,” the live-action musical adaptation of the beloved fairytale that was originally developed at Sony Pictures. The trailer offers a glimpse of the stacked cast, which includes Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter, Missy Elliott, and Pierce Brosnan. Music fans will be more excited about getting a first listen to the soundtrack, which incorporates new arrangements of beloved pop songs like “Single Ladies” as well as original songs by Cabello. Clearly, this is not your typical fairytale. “Cinderella” will present a modern take on the traditional story, with...