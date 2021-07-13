Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Fate Of Medicaid Expansion Now In Hands Of Missouri Supreme Court

By St. Louis Public Radio
kcur.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth sides of a legal battle over voter-approved Medicaid expansion made their cases in front of the Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday. At stake is whether roughly 275,000 people gain access to the health care program — or whether expansion remains out of reach in Missouri for the foreseeable future.

www.kcur.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Sauer
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Eric Schmitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid#Supreme Court Judges#U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Constitution
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Mississippi StateNPR

Mississippi Is Trying To Get The Supreme Court To Reverse Roe

The battle is now joined at the U.S. Supreme Court. This week the state of Mississippi formally asked the high court to reverse its landmark 1973 abortion decision, Roe v. Wade, prompting abortion-rights defenders to say, in effect, "I told you so." In May, the justices agreed to consider whether...
Oklahoma StateMidland Reporter-Telegram

Oklahoma reels after Supreme Court ruling on Indian tribes

Kyle Willis hadn't seen Kimberly Graham in years, since the day she was sentenced to 107 years in prison after she drunkenly plowed her truck into a group of motorcyclists in Tulsa, killing five people, including his mother and stepfather. So it was a shock when he saw her at...
Personal FinancePosted by
BGR.com

Special $1,000 stimulus checks are being sent to certain people – see if you qualify

A new stimulus check as part of a fourth wave of direct payments won’t be coming from the federal government anytime soon. The kickoff of the federal child tax credit payments, which will deliver six monthly stimulus checks to Americans through December, pretty much ensures that. It’s no doubt a tough political challenge to make a case for new stimulus checks when the country is already in the midst of… well, distributing checks, and will be doing so for several more months. What’s being sent out now is the result of chopping up the expanded federal child tax credit into six...
Businessnationalinterest.org

On Social Security? A Key Change Could Be Coming to How Benefits Are Calculated

One member of Congress has proposed legislation to change how such benefits are calculated. A lot of people are concerned about rising inflation in the present economy, but one group that seems likely to benefit from inflation is Social Security beneficiaries. That’s because of the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) built into...
Pharmaceuticalsblogforarizona.net

Those who Refuse the Vaccine are Facing the Consequences

It’s hard to understand the recent Covid misinformation from Republican politicians and anti-vaxxers on social media. Why would anyone believe any of it when their own lives and their children’s lives are at stake?. Even Fox News pundits Sean Hannity and Steve Doocey support getting a Covid shot. Fox also...
Georgia Statetennesseestar.com

Commentary: Supreme Court Raised the Bar for Challenge to Georgia Election Law

The Supreme Court’s recent decision in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee has prompted extensive commentary about the implications for future challenges to election laws under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. Litigants arguing that some laws, such as Georgia’s newly enacted SB 202, disproportionately affect racial minorities may have a greater challenge meeting the standard set forth by the court than the standard that some lower courts had been using in recent years.
NFLSlate

It’s Time to Start Requiring Vaccinations

The idea of “vaccine passports”—physical or virtual documents proving that their carrier had gotten COVID shots, and which would be required to gain access to a given space—got preemptively gnarled, in the United States, by the defiant and oppositional reflexes of the Republican Party’s ascendant Petulant 2-Year-Old Caucus. Even the term vaccine passport itself is fraught—played up by the anti-vax movement, presumably, because it connotes more jet-set exclusivity and intimidating legal finality than dryer phrases, like immunization record or health pass, that describe the same thing. The certainty of immediate behavioral, political, and legal backlash must weigh on the public officials and business owners, even in the bluest states, who have so far refrained from instituting these requirements. The events of Jan. 6—among many, many other events—prove that crossing the right wing carries risks including violence even if its cause is ultimately a losing and stupid one.
Congress & Courtsnbcrightnow.com

Sixth circuit rules CDC eviction moratorium is unconstitutional

(The Center Square) – The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously ruled that the national eviction moratorium mandated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is unconstitutional. The court said in its ruling that the matter ultimately needed to be resolved by Congress. The three-judge panel ruled...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Congressional Republicans propose barring federal funds from universities that offer the abortion pill

Republicans in the House and Senate proposed a measure on Wednesday that would revoke federal funding for colleges that provide the abortion pill. The bill "would be another important step in the right direction to help save the lives of the unborn and to protect the safety of our girls," Rep. Mary Mill, R-Ill., said during a press conference on Capitol Hill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy