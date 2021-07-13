Cancel
Oak Park, IL

Fred Costello Jr., 61

By Wednesday Journal
oakpark.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrederick James Costello, 61, a longtime resident of Oak Park before retiring to Bonita Springs, Florida, died suddenly on July 2, 2021. Born on May 17, 1960 in Fort Monmouth, New Jersey to Nancy Peters and Fred Costello Sr., he was raised with his five younger siblings in several states. These frequent childhood moves may have contributed to Fred’s love of travel, ideally to places where he could find white sand beaches, fine food, and ample supplies of Chardonnay. The best of these adventures happened with his wife and traveling companion, Ann, by his side.

