Microsoft announces Project “Orland” to help its partners proactively engage with customers
Microsoft today revealed Project “Orland”, a new experience within Microsoft Partner Center that will allow partners to proactively engage with their customers. Project “Orland” applies data models built by Microsoft Data Scientists on the CSP customer base and will offer actionable guidance for partners. For example, it can flag customers at risk of churn based on their usage data and suggest product-specific guides that will help improve the engagement.mspoweruser.com
