Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Microsoft announces Project “Orland” to help its partners proactively engage with customers

By Pradeep
mspoweruser.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft today revealed Project “Orland”, a new experience within Microsoft Partner Center that will allow partners to proactively engage with their customers. Project “Orland” applies data models built by Microsoft Data Scientists on the CSP customer base and will offer actionable guidance for partners. For example, it can flag customers at risk of churn based on their usage data and suggest product-specific guides that will help improve the engagement.

mspoweruser.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orland#Engagements#Csp#Project Orland#Microsoft Partner Center#Microsoft Data Scientists#Csp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
Related
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

S&I releases AI building security management system built on Microsoft Azure

S&I Corporation has released “atxpert (‘at’+’expert’) AI Viewer”, a new AI building security management system based on Microsoft Azure, TnM Tech’s Ghost-I AI edge computing and Scenera’s NICE PaaS, a managed Kubernetes service built on Microsoft Azure infrastructure. Combining these partners’ technologies enables a highly scalable and easy to manage...
TechnologyPosted by
HackerNoon

What are the most essential tools for new tech entrepreneurs?

Global leader in #ProdMgmt training. 1M+ community. Instructors are top PMs working @ Google, Netflix, Uber & Airbnb. For entrepreneurs just starting out with limited budgets, what are the best app analytics tools you use?. This Slogging thread by Yuvraj Malik, Akshay M. Bharadwaj, Will Fang, Jiani wei, Evan Leong...
Softwarebleepingcomputer.com

Microsoft 365 drops support for Internet Explorer 11 in August

Microsoft has reminded customers that Microsoft 365 apps and services will drop support for the legacy Internet Explorer 11 (IE11) web browser next month, on August 17, 2021. After the end of support is reached, those still trying to connect to Microsoft 365 may face degraded user experience or connection failures.
Technologyvmware.com

VMware’s Transformation of Launch Processes to Enable Business Growth

Written by Minny Walia, Senior Director, Business Readiness, Worldwide Sales Strategy and Operations and Hari Ramakrishnan, VP, Digital Transformation. Whether it’s customer-centric offerings, revenue opportunities, supporting your employees, or finding budget efficiencies, your digital services are key to everything your company does. In recent research conducted by VMware, 71 percent...
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Sophos acquires Braintrace to provide better security outcomes to their MDR customers

Sophos announced that it has acquired Braintrace, further enhancing Sophos’ Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem with Braintrace’s proprietary Network Detection and Response (NDR) technology. Braintrace’s NDR provides deep visibility into network traffic patterns, including encrypted traffic, without the need for Man-in-the-Middle (MitM) decryption. Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, Braintrace launched in 2016 and is privately held.
Technologyaithority.com

Bavard Announces The Launch Of Its AI Conversational Chatbot That Transforms How Companies Engage With Their Customers

Bavard helps businesses build their brand with smart, automated conversations that support, engage, and convert customers around the clock. Bavard announces the launch of its new AI-powered, conversational chatbot platform to support and engage customers 24/7 through natural interactions. Bavard chatbots can easily be customized and deployed without any coding, saving businesses a considerable amount of time and money.
Businessaithority.com

Whatfix Strengthens Partnership With Microsoft To Improve Digital Adoption

No Code Digital Adoption Platform Launches Full Integration With the Microsoft Dynamic 365 Suite to Improve Digital Adoption and Help Enterprises Unlock Business Potential. Whatfix, a leader in Digital Adoption Solutions (“DAS”), announced a new addition to their technology partnership with Microsoft to support enterprises in adopting the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Suite. This new full integration supports Dynamics 365 Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Field Service modules. Through this strategic partnership, enterprises will be able to access Whatfix’s fully integrated, no-code DAP (Digital Adoption Platform) to improve employee onboarding and training, support and change management, while unlocking the full value of Microsoft Dynamics 365 to enable enterprise teams to exceed revenue and growth goals. Whatfix is already a part of the Microsoft ISV Connect program and has developed several integrations for other Microsoft products including Whatfix Assist, a content search and sharing apps for Microsoft Teams.
Technologyaithority.com

NetImpact Launches DX360°, A Set Of Comprehensive Digital Transformation (DX) Disruptors

DX360° equips the Federal Government’s next Go-To partner with unique capabilities fast-tracking the DX journey. NetImpact Strategies, Inc. announced the launch of DX360°, a comprehensive approach that optimizes DX efforts cohesively by addressing strategy, tools, and data. NetImpact’s DX360° capabilities offer practical, proven, and ready-to-use blueprints, playbooks, and tools to accelerate Digital Transformation and reduce risk for the Federal Government.
Internetaithority.com

Uberflip Recognized In B2B Content Engagement Solution Report

Content Experience Highlighted as Best Solution for Activating Content. Uberflip, the leading cloud-based content experience platform (CEP), announces its inclusion in Forrester’s Landscape Overview Report, New Tech: Content Engagement Solutions For B2B, Q3 2021. Uberflip was named among the growth stage segment, and is one of six vendors listed focused exclusively on B2B customers. The report details the growing category of content engagement solutions, which have seen increasing demand as B2B marketers seek technology to help them attract, engage and convert prospects.
Computersaithority.com

Creatio Announces Hackathon To Highlight The Power of No-code For Application Development

The Event Is Designed to Encourage Innovation and Empower Citizen Developers to Create Custom Business Applications in Hours With Creatio’s Leading Low-Code/No-Code Platform. Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code/no-code platform for process management and CRM, announced its No-code Hackathon, a call for the global community of business analysts and citizen developers to leverage the power of no-code. Creatio aims to demonstrate how any line-of-business worker can quickly develop enterprise-grade apps for process automation without any coding skills involved. The virtual event starts at 9:00 am EDT on August 31, 2021. Four hackathon winners will share $10,000 USD in prize money and get a chance to publish and monetize their app in the Creatio Marketplace.
Softwarefinextra.com

Win Fintech Customers with NLP

Recent advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and namely its sub-domains – Machine Learning (ML) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) are bringing us close to the moment when we won’t distinguish the difference between the way people talk (human speech) and the way machines interpret and reproduce it (machine speech). And...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Dremio Cloud empowers self-service and interactive analytics on the data lake

Dremio announced its cloud-native SQL-based data lakehouse service, Dremio Cloud. Purpose-built for the cloud, Dremio Cloud makes cloud data lakes 10x easier, while delivering infinite scale and security. Dremio Cloud enables organizations of any size to leverage a no-copy open data architecture that eliminates the need to copy data into expensive and proprietary data warehouses.
SoftwarePosted by
Forbes

Microsoft Announces Windows 365 Cloud Desktop At Its Inspire Partner Event

Microsoft recently held its annual partner event, Inspire, where it announced new features to its 365 suites. Many of these new changes are solutions to how the business world has pivoted over the last 18 months towards a remote-hybrid work environment across all business and enterprise areas. Last year's Inspire event was in the middle of the COVID pandemic, and Microsoft's focus was on returning to the workforce and schools with inspiring and innovative tools and features. You can read my coverage of Microsoft's Inspire event from last year here.
Economymartechseries.com

Dynamic Yield Positioned Highest and Furthest in 2021 Gartner MQ for Personalization Engines

Latest report marks company’s fourth consecutive year as a Leader. Dynamic Yield, the Experience Optimization platform, today announced it has been positioned both highest based on its ability to execute and furthest for completeness of vision in the Leader’s quadrant of Gartner’s 2021 Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines.* Dynamic Yield has been named as a Leader in 4/4 of the analyst firm’s reports on the category, which first began being published in 2018.
Businessmartechseries.com

Oktopost Secures $20 Million in Growth Equity Funding for B2B Social Media Marketing Platform

Funding from Expedition Growth Capital will accelerate product roadmap, expand customer success and grow sales & marketing resources to capitalise on burgeoning demand. Oktopost, the world’s only fully integrated platform for B2B social media marketing, employee advocacy and revenue attribution, announced today that it has secured a $20 million minority investment from London-headquartered growth equity firm Expedition Growth Capital. Prior to this round, the business had raised less than a million dollars and grown profitably since inception in 2013.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Latest Unanet Product Enhancements Demonstrate Dedication to Customer Experience and Success

Customer engagement programs deliver on promises to GovCon, AEC customers. Unanet, the leading SaaS project-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) provider, released the latest enhancements to its award-winning software. The new features are designed specifically to give customers integrated, industry-leading service and support, and further demonstrate why Unanet is rapidly becoming the ERP and CRM provider of choice for thousands of government contractor, architecture, engineering and construction companies across the nation.
ComputersHouston Chronicle

phoenixNAP Adds SUSE Rancher Integration to Streamline Kubernetes Deployment on Bare Metal Cloud

SUSE Rancher enables Bare Metal Cloud users to deploy a fully functional Kubernetes cluster in minutes. phoenixNAP®, a global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions, today announced the launch of SUSE Rancher servers within its Bare Metal Cloud (BMC) platform. This integration allows developers to deploy BMC servers with SUSE Rancher pre-installed for simplified deployment and administration of Kubernetes clusters.
Softwareaithority.com

LigaData Now Certified On Cloudera Data Platform

Ligadata Strengthens Cloudera Relationship With New Certification. LigaData announced that it has been certified on the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP). LigaData’s Flare is now a Cloudera Certified Technology and has been tested, validated and certified to work with Cloudera Data Platform. “Our System of Intelligence – Flare – is enabling...

Comments / 0

Community Policy