Microsoft announces Project “Orland” to help its partners proactively engage with customers

Microsoft recently held its annual partner event, Inspire, where it announced new features to its 365 suites. Many of these new changes are solutions to how the business world has pivoted over the last 18 months towards a remote-hybrid work environment across all business and enterprise areas. Last year's Inspire event was in the middle of the COVID pandemic, and Microsoft's focus was on returning to the workforce and schools with inspiring and innovative tools and features. You can read my coverage of Microsoft's Inspire event from last year here.