Cook County, IL

Harper police teams with state task force to enhance public safety

Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Harper College Police Department has joined the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System Mobile Field Force. The multijurisdictional task force, which began in 1994, includes trained members of more than 100 area police agencies who form a coordinated, rapid response to major civil disturbances, public demonstrations and other events involving large or disorderly crowds that require a skillful response by police agencies. NIPAS also provides traffic control for visiting dignitaries.

