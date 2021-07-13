Harper police teams with state task force to enhance public safety

"THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE" File: W19-0314 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 16TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT KANE COUNTY, ILLINOIS HSBC Bank USA, N.A., as Trustee on behalf of ACE Securities Corp. Home Equity Loan Trust and for the registered holders of ACE Securities Corp. Home Equity Loan Trust, Series 2006-ASAP3, Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates; Plaintiff, vs. Albert Stewart; Florence Stewart; Defendants. Case No. 19 CH 264 Judge Divya Sarang NOTICE OF JUDICIAL SALE OF REAL ESTATE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that pursuant to a judgment heretofore entered by the said court occurred in the above entitled cause, Sheriff of Kane, Illinois, will on September 2, 2021, at the hour of 09:00 AM at the Kane County Judicial Center, 37W777 Route 38, St. Charles, IL 60175, Room JC 100, sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash, all and singular, the following described real estate in the said judgment mentioned, situated in the County of Kane, State of Illinois, or so much thereof as shall be sufficient to satisfy such judgment to wit: C/K/A: 1310 East Galena Boulevard, Aurora, IL 60505 PIN: 15-26-228-043 The person to contact regarding information regarding this property is: Sales Dept., The Wirbicki Law Group, 33 W. Monroe St., Suite 1540, Chicago, IL 60603. Any questions regarding this sale should refer to file number W19-0314. The terms of the sale are Cash. 10% at time of sale, with the balance due within 24 hours. The property is improved by: single family home . The Property is not open for inspection prior to sale. The real estate, together with all buildings and improvements thereon, and tenements, hereditament and appurtenances thereunto belonging shall be sold under such terms. The Wirbicki Law Group LLC Attorney for Plaintiff 33 W. Monroe St., Suite 1540 Chicago, IL 60603 Phone: 312-360-9455 W19-0314 pleadings.il@wirbickilaw. com I3172847 (4567403) , posted 07/26/2021.