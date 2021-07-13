Cancel
Elvis Presley Estate Posts Sly Throwback Pic of the 'Lucky' King

By Clayton Edwards
 12 days ago
Elvis Presley had the best of everything while he was alive. After all, he was one of the most famous people in America when he was at his peak. He was nearly untouchable when it came to notoriety. At the same time, he lived a lavish life. He had a collection of luxury cars, a string of gorgeous women, and all of the fun money could buy. However, he had so much more than material things. Elvis had a close circle of friends that he loved like his own family. Additionally, he kept his actual family just as close at hand. On top of that, the King had a world full of devoted fans. He wasn’t just famous. Elvis was adored by millions.

That sounds like a dream come true for many people. However, the way he got all of the best things is a whole other dream. He was a hit-making musician, a top-billed actor, and a karate expert. In short, Elvis truly lived the dream for most of his all-too-short life.

Now, an idealist would say that he got there purely on hard work and talent. However, there are plenty of incredibly talented and hard-working people out there who will never see a fraction of the return that Elvis Presley did. Sure, he was talented and he put a lot into his career. However, there was some luck involved. He was in the right place at the right time. Elvis met the right people and picked the right songs. Luck was the secret ingredient to his fame.

Elvis Presley Says He Was Lucky

Don’t take my word for it, though. Elvis Presley’s estate posted a throwback photo of the King on Instagram yesterday. In the caption of that post, they left a quote from Elvis himself saying how lucky he was. Check out the photo below.

The caption of the photo contains the quote “I’ve been so lucky. I just can’t believe it sometimes.”

Let’s look at one instance where luck, or fate, stepped in and changed Elvis Presley’s life. Before he went to the military he was deeply in love with Anita Wood. The King was stationed in Germany, but they kept their romance alive through heartfelt letters. Even Elvis’ mother, Gladys, loved the two as a couple. He planned to marry Wood when he returned to the States. As we all know, that didn’t happen.

While Elvis Presley was in Germany, luck and a fellow soldier stepped in and changed things. An Army officer introduced the already-famous King to the young Priscilla Beaulieu. They quickly fell for one another. Years later they married and had Lisa Marie. Now, that’s luck.

