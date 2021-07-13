Local health organization to host a fall prevention educational event
On Friday, July 16, St. Anthony Summit Medical Center and ThinkFirst are hosting a fall prevention training. The event is for individuals who have concerns about falling and who want to prevent falls in the future. Lasting just over three hours, the event is set to begin at 9 a.m. Topics discussed will include home safety, safety in the community, talking with your physician, nutrition, the significance of exercise, vision and medications.www.summitdaily.com
Comments / 0