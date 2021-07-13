Cancel
Microsoft's Xbox Family Settings app now allows parents to manage kids' spending

By Pradeep
mspoweruser.com
Cover picture for the articleLast year, Microsoft announced the new Xbox Family Settings app for iOS and Android devices. This app offers simple tools for parents to easily manage their children’s Xbox gaming activities. Based on the user feedback, Microsoft today announced several new features for the Family Settings app which will help them manage their child’s spending on Xbox. You can find the full list of features below.

