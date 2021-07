Ending a relationship with a partner is one thing, but to go through a breakup under the scrutiny of the public eye seems nearly unbearable. Jason Sudeikis, however, seems really hopeful about the future and moving on from his split with longtime partner and former fiancée Olivia Wilde. The Ted Lasso star is now opening up about how he’s reflecting on his breakup with Wilde after the two split in November 2020 and it sounds like he’s looking forward to their breakup becoming more of a distant memory than it is now.