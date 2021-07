Refinancing a mortgage can be attractive for a variety of reasons. Homeowners often save money by refinancing when interest rates are lower than they're currently paying. A cash-out refinance can allow them to tap into their home equity to pay for home repairs or consolidate debt. Or they may want to switch from an adjustable-rate mortgage to a more predictable fixed-rate one. Whatever the motivation, it's important to consider the closing costs, including whether a no-closing-cost refinance could be the right choice.