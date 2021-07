On the road to animated sequel The Addams Family 2, Kellogg’s has announced this morning that a line of Addams Family-themed breakfast cereals and snacks is on the way!. From the press release, “Ahead of the theatrical release of MGM’s highly anticipated animated sequel The Addams Family 2 on Oct. 1, Kellogg Company is teaming up with the iconic studio to bring fans a new way to experience their favorite macabre clan: breakfast. This July, the creepy, kooky and mysteriously spooky Addams Family is joining the breakfast table and beyond with The Addams Family 2-inspired cereals and snacks and in-pack giveaways of the first animated Addams Family movie.