Smith Village invites local pets to annual parade

beverlyreview.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeverly, Morgan Park and Mt. Greenwood neighbors can bring their pets to join Smith Village residents’ four-legged friends at the 12th annual Smith Village Pet Parade on Friday, July 23, from 10 a.m. to noon. Smith Village will host this popular event on its village green located along West 112th...

www.beverlyreview.net

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Village Green#Volunteers#Dog#Birds#Smith Village
