An adorable dog will bring it to me? Sign me up now. We've all heard the phrase, 'Keep Austin Weird'. I feel like we're the weird ones for not having a dog deliver the food off our trucks. Over in Austin, people recently discovered the dog treat truck company. This is a food truck that hangs out with other food trucks at two locations in Austin. This one is special, it has snacks for your pooch. Food trucks are a great way to get some food and be outside enjoying a nice day.