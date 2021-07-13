PET OF THE WEEK: IDAHO

Idaho is a 10-year-old or older, black and white, neutered male. Idaho is a senior kitty looking for a low key place to call home! He is used to living in a quieter household where he can spend his time relaxing and soaking up all the pets from his favorite people. Idaho has spent time in foster care getting some extra socialization and gaining confidence. His foster mom says he is still a shy guy and will need time to adjust to his new home but has come such a long way! Now that he’s comfortable, he loves to be pet! He will even come up and head butt his foster mom to let her know when he’s in the mood for more love.