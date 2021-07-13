Two People Drown in Tompkins County Waterfall

A Sodus man was arrested Saturday on a DWI charge with a child present. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Stephen J Verstreate of Sodus following a report of a property damage collision on Armitage Road in the town of Galen. Verstreate was allegedly driving when his vehicle’s brakes failed causing him to strike the Armitage Road Bridge, . His blood alcohol content was found to be 0.13%. He also had a four year old child with him at the time of collision. He has been charged with driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child. He will answer these charges at a later date.