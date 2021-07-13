Two People Drown in Tompkins County Waterfall
The bodies of two drowning victims were recovered from a raging creek and waterfall in Tompkins County Monday night. Newfield first responders and the Ithaca Fire Department’s Rope Rescue Team were called to the West Branch Cayuga Inlet swimming area shortly before 7 o’clock. Investigators believe 27-year old Carissa Stone, of Newfield, was caught in the boil of a waterfall and drown. It’s believed the second person, 29-year old Michael Mayer, of Van Etten, attempted to rescue Stone and got caught up in the raging waters and drowned.www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
