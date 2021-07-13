Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

How One Of The World's First Serial Killers Got Away With Murder

By Dean Jobb
buzzfeednews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man clad in a mackintosh to outsmart the day’s showers, a top hat covering his bald head, turned up at the door of a townhouse at 103 Lambeth Palace Road. His name was Thomas Neill, he told the landlady, and he was in search of lodgings. He took the upper-floor room at the back. It was October 7, 1891, and Cream was back in Lambeth, one of London’s poorest, dirtiest, and most crime-ridden neighborhoods.

www.buzzfeednews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Rose
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Suicide#Serial Killers#Music Halls#Prostitution#British#Victorian#St Andrew S Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Corcoran, CAKMJ

Serial Killer Rodney Alcala Dies at Corcoran Prison

Death-row inmate Rodney James Alcala, also known as the “Dating Game Killer,” died Saturday of natural causes at Corcoran Prison hospital, according to a press release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was 77 years old. Alcala, who earned his nickname due to a 1978 appearance on...
Virginia StateDaily Beast

Inside the Maddening Search for Virginia’s Colonial Parkway Serial Killer

Around dusk on Oct. 12, 1986, a passerby happened upon a white Honda Civic leaning nose-first over the edge of a 15-foot embankment just off Virginia’s picturesque Colonial Parkway. The car looked like it had been driven, or perhaps pushed, into a thick stand of woodsy brush along the York River, and was mostly hidden from view to anyone driving by.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

First images of Derek Chauvin in prison are released

The first images of Derek Chauvin in prison have been released after he was sentenced for the murder of George Floyd for 22 years and six months last month.In April, the former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Mr Floyd died in May 2020 after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes. Mr Floyd’s death sparked a wave of protests against systemic racism and police brutality in the US and across the world.The newly released photos were taken on 28 June, just days after the sentencing, by the...
Posted by
Ryan Fan

This Moroccan Serial Killer Was Walled to Death

In Morrocco, 1906 presented a particular gruesome news story: a Moroccan man had killed over 36 women. His name was Hadj Mohammed Mesfewi. Mesfewi’s case was so notorious it drew international attention. Multiple newspapers in the United States caught wind of the sensational story.
Colorado Statelawweekcolorado.com

‘The Devil’s Right-Hand Man’ and Self-Professed Colorado Serial Killer

Serving in the military may be a draw for more than just service to fellow citizens and the country. For some notorious killers, the military offers the kind of structured anonymity they need to carry out undetected murders. Sites like Ranker, Cheatsheet and Quora have lists or discussions posted about the interplay between military service and serial killings, but some sites like the American Journal of Arcane and Obscure Research claim the number of military-influenced killers is much higher than you might think at around 275.
Public SafetyBBC

Las Vegas murder case cracked with smallest ever amount of DNA

The 1989 murder of a 14-year-old girl in Las Vegas has been solved by using what experts say is the smallest-ever amount of human DNA to crack a case. Stephanie Isaacson's murder case had gone cold until new technology made it possible to test what little remained of the suspect's DNA: the equivalent of just 15 human cells.
Entertainmentskiddle.com

The Psychology Of Serial Killers

7:00pm til 10:00pm (last entry 7:30pm) Join expert Jennifer Rees to explore one of Forensic Psychology’s most troubling topics! Serial Killers a must for all crime fans. Info: We have cancelled last minute because of the sound pollution of the. If you have purchased tickets for this event, please check...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

White police officer who was filmed 'beating' black suspect while arresting him for driving while disqualified faces probe by watchdog

This is the shocking moment a white police officer appears to beat a black suspect, who was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified and without insurance in Wales. Children can be heard screaming in horror as the man was detained by the 'heavy-handed' police officer at a property in Newport at around 5pm on Friday.
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy