Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Leveling Up Multifamily Design for the Next Generation of Apartment Users

By milehighcre
milehighcre.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultifamily development was on a strong growth trajectory well before the COVID-19 pandemic upended the world economy, but the product type is seeing more demand than ever in some urban markets as for-sale housing becomes even more difficult and expensive to come by. Nationwide, 518,000 multifamily units have been absorbed...

milehighcre.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Biophilic Design#Tribe Development#Mailrooms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Housing
Related
Broomfield, COmilehighcre.com

Local Developer Receives $50M Construction Financing for Broomfield Apartment Project

Boulder-based developer Mountain View Capital has received a $50 million construction loan for the development of Polaris Wadsworth Station Apartments, a 276-unit, to-be-built, luxury, garden-style multi-housing community in Broomfield. Senior Director Kristian Lichtenfels with JLL represented Mountain View Capital, in arranging a five-year, floating-rate loan with a national bank. With...
Phoenix, AZazbigmedia.com

ABI Multifamily sells City 15 Apartments for $32.275M

ABI Multifamily, the leading multifamily brokerage and advisory services firm in the Western U.S., announced the $32,275,000 / $200,466 Per Unit / $304.68 Per SF sale of City 15 Apartments, a 161-unit multifamily apartment property located in Phoenix, Arizona. Built in 1969, City 15 consists of 161 garden-style units and...
Aurora, COmilehighcre.com

Alliance Construction Solutions Breaks Ground on Stanley House

Alliance Construction Solutions (Alliance) has broken ground on Stanley House—a collaboration between Westfield, Shears Adkins Rockmore (SAR+), and Alliance. The 190,000-square-foot project, located just south of Stanley Marketplace in Aurora, will provide two 4-story buildings and include 168 Class A apartments with a boutique approach to amenities targeting the workforce housing demographic.
Real EstatePosted by
Bisnow

Major Apartment Owner And Single-Family Rental Owner Team Up To Buy $3B In 'Horizontal Multifamily'

Miami-based private equity firm Transcendent Investment Management, which bought some 6,000 homes during the Great Recession, announced in February that it would be teaming up with Tampa-based Electra America/American Landmark Apartments, one of the largest multifamily owners in the country, with 33,000 units. Their joint venture, Transcendent Electra, is planning...
Interior Designalbuquerqueexpress.com

Suntech Interiors levelling up next interior designing mark

Chandigarh (Punjab/Haryana) [India], July 14 (ANI/PNN): Another name making constant success in the interior world is of this Power couple, heading Suntech Interiors. This levelling up company is founded by RS Bahl and Sadhna Bahl. What started as an honest beginning for the power couple in 1997, right from contributing their effort into a small interior business, to what the whole of India knows today, recognizes itself as the most promising personalized interior design company of the time. Being situated on the Northern side - their journey sets an ideal example of true entrepreneurship! Aah sorry! 'Coupletrepreneurship'!With the motto of "Customized interior design for all", the current owners of Suntech Interiors started working on their dream project by crafting the interiors using the best-suited materials, modifying them ergonomically, and matching the textures according to the rough and tough environmental situation of India.
Denver, COmilehighcre.com

CBRE Denver Office MarketView Q2 : Leasing Activity Improves as Tenant Demand Picks Up

According to CBRE’s research report, Denver Office MarketView Q2 2021, the Denver office market exhibited encouraging fundamentals in Q2 2021, posting negative direct net absorption of 430,422 sq. ft. This marks the fifth straight quarter of negative absorption, although this figure has vastly improved upon last quarter’s negative 1.1 million sq. ft. absorbed. Class B office properties were the catalyst for this quarter’s change, recording approximately 336,000 sq. ft. of negative net absorption.
Economyconcreteproducts.com

Americast raises the bar in home generator pad design

Florida specialty precast Americast dubs its namesake precast pads for home power generators the “Rolls Royce” of their product class. “Generators have achieved an elegant look,” says Americast CEO Charles Pitt, “and we have matched it with our pads. We accomplish this through attention to detail including hand crafted/hand polished pads, which can ship the same day they are ordered. We can also emboss the Generator Dealer’s Logo permanently in the pad.”
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Adapting Next-Generation mRNA Production and Purification Strategies

Although mRNA therapeutics have been around in the biopharmaceutical industry for several years, the success of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines has fully revealed the potential of this ground-breaking technology. Given the pressure of delivering during a pandemic, vaccine manufacturers have been focused primarily on safety and efficacy, less so how to optimize production and purification processes for future mRNA therapeutics. In fact, the rapid increase in demand for mRNA therapeutics has revealed the inherent challenge of the platform—that the production of mRNA is facing a series of bottlenecks.
Denver, COmilehighcre.com

Tributary Real Estate Purchase Recently Renovated Denver Office Building

Denver-based Tributary Real Estate has purchased Globe4Hundred, a recently repositioned office building located at 400 West 48th Ave. in Denver. JLL Capital Markets team represented the seller, NAS Properties, and the seller, Tributary Real Estate. The team was led by Managing Directors Larry Thiel and Jason Schmidt who sold their second off-market office building in the span of three weeks.
Real Estatebostonagentmagazine.com

What the condo collapse means for agents, sellers and buyers

The Champlain Towers South collapse emergency is ongoing, and some experts say they expect condo sales, in what was a roaring condo market in Miami, to struggle from the impact. What can agents, sellers and buyers anticipate?. “The condo market was on fire,” said Eric Glazer, attorney and founder of...
Real EstatePosted by
MarketRealist

What Are the Best Cities to Buy Real Estate in Now?

The housing market is hot right now. With interest rates often hovering below 3 percent, now might be a good time to invest in real estate. What are the best cities to buy real estate in now?. Article continues below advertisement. Location is the key to successful real estate investing....
Real Estatemilehighcre.com

Black Creek Industrial REIT Acquires 48 Industrial Assets for $920M

Ares Management Corporation announced today that its managed fund, Black Creek Industrial REIT IV, has closed on the acquisition of 48 industrial properties totaling 8.3 million square feet. The properties were purchased from affiliates of real estate investment trust Prologis, Inc. for approximately $920 million. “This transaction demonstrates our continued...
Real EstateInman.com

Suburban condo conundrum: Sales soar as buyers hunt for elusive deals

The idea that the city is for condos and the suburbs are for homes is not reflective of a market in which suburban condo sales — and prices — are soaring. The idea that the city is for condos and the suburbs are for homes with a big yard has been drilled into our collective understanding of real estate, but as sales of suburban condos soar, that idea is becoming less and less reflective of a changing market.
Retailmainstreet-nashville.com

Mixed-use project the Percy breaks ground for 317 apartments, commercial space

Bulldozers continue to knock down trees and move dirt, while blasts bust up limestone rock on about 19 acres of vacant land where a large mixed use, multifamily development is under construction at 600 Stewarts Ferry Pike between McCrory Creek Road and Interstate 40 in Donelson. Tentatively named The Percy,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy