Big Ben hypes up Najee Harris with glowing endorsement Steelers fans will love

By Braulio Perez
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is fired up to see what Najee Harris can accomplish in his rookie year. As soon as the Pittsburgh Steelers decided to use a first-round pick on former Alabama running back Najee Harris, the bar was no question set quite high for him. One of the best running backs in the country during his college days, the former Crimson Tide standout was a true star. Now, he’s ready to take the AFC North by storm.

