Three people have died after getting into difficulty in the water near Pulpit Rock at the Ardlui end of Loch Lomond on Saturday evening.Edina Olahova, 29, and her son Rana Haris Ali, nine, died alongside their friend Mohammad Asim Raza, 41, on Saturday evening.A seven-year-old boy was taken to hospital in Glasgow and remains in intensive care.Police received reports of “concern” for people in the water around 6.40pm on Saturday and attended the scene. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) appliances from Balloch, Killin and Tyndrum also attended, alongside water rescue units from nearby Oban and Sterling.A Police Scotland spokesperson...