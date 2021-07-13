Keep your cool this summer with these energy-saving tips

Lytton, British Columbia, reported Canada’s highest ever recorded temperature of 49.6ºC (121.3ºF) on Tuesday, June 29th, 2021. While Lytton might be Canada’s “hottest city,” note that the average high temperature for Lytton in June is 76ºF and 83ºF for July. Many Canadians have never had to own a home air conditioner or aquarium chiller. One Canadian woman said in an aquarium group on Facebook, “It’s just never been this hot. We were completely unprepared.” We can likely expect to see more unusually high temperatures in the US and Canada this summer.