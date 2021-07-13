Should Value Investors Pick AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock?

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period.