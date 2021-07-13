Halsey Shares Trailer For Theatrical Experience Accompanying New Album, ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’
Halsey has unveiled the trailer for If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power – an hour-long film experience set to the music of her upcoming album of the same name. Written by Halsey, it was directed by Colin Tilley, who previously worked with her on the official videos for her chart-topping singles “Without Me” and “You Should Be Sad.” Select cities and theaters will be announced soon for the film experience. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, August 3 for IMAX showings.www.udiscovermusic.com
