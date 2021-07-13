Why Fans Are Going Crazy Over This Nickelodeon Game

There’s no doubt that video games and Hollywood have come together for a great number of adaptations, some that have done better than others, so it’s not surprising at all that PUBG, PlayerUknown Battlegrounds, would be given a look, or that Adi Shankar, the producer for the Castlevania anime, would be allowed to helm the attempt. PUBG is apparently one of the biggest gaming experiences around the world with tens of millions of players online at this time, so imagining that it would draw the kind of attention needed to make it into a movie is easy. The only problem is how it might be translated into something that people will enjoy watching. Video game movies, either those based on an actual video game or those like the Ryan Reynolds movie Free Guy, have become insanely popular over the years and have been dominating in their own way. Adi Shanker even had something to say about this via TVWeb: