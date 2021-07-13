Fast Five Quiz: Presentation and Diagnosis of Nutrition and Malnutrition in Older Adults
Malnutrition in older adults is commonly seen in the hospital, nursing home and community settings. It may manifest when a deficiency of caloric, vitamin, mineral, protein, water, and/or nutrient uptake occurs. There is no set definition for malnutrition, but a body mass index less than 20 kg/m2 or more than 27 kg/m2 is sometimes an indicator. Malnutrition has a deleterious effect on functional status, so the prevention and early recognition of nutritional deficiency are essential in their successful rehabilitation.reference.medscape.com
Comments / 0