Fast Five Quiz: Presentation and Diagnosis of Nutrition and Malnutrition in Older Adults

By Nadia Ali, MD, MPH
Medscape News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMalnutrition in older adults is commonly seen in the hospital, nursing home and community settings. It may manifest when a deficiency of caloric, vitamin, mineral, protein, water, and/or nutrient uptake occurs. There is no set definition for malnutrition, but a body mass index less than 20 kg/m2 or more than 27 kg/m2 is sometimes an indicator. Malnutrition has a deleterious effect on functional status, so the prevention and early recognition of nutritional deficiency are essential in their successful rehabilitation.

