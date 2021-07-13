Cancel
Gio Reyna gets the No.7 shirt at Borussia Dortmund

Cover picture for the articleGio Reyna will don the number 7 shirt at Borussia Dortmund this season following Jadon Sancho’s move to Manchester United. Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Gio Reyna has been given the number 7 shirt at Borussia Dortmund. The attacking midfielder previously had the number 32 on the back of his shirt. But with Jadon Sancho joining Manchester United, he has now been given a new shirt number heading into the new season.

