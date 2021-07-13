Gio Reyna gets the No.7 shirt at Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund were one of the clubs who turned down the DFB’s last minute request for a player to be named in Germany’s squad for the upcoming Olympic Games. The Germany players who are in the squad for the Olympic Games jetted off to Tokyo on Tuesday. Head coach Stefan Kuntz was only able to name an 18-man squad despite having the option to call up a maximum of 22 players. The reason being that he was turned down by several Bundesliga clubs and players.