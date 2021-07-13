Cancel
Moderna (MRNA) Set to Supply Argentina With COVID-19 Vaccine

Zacks.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMRNA - Free Report) announced that it has entered into an agreement with the government of Argentina for supplying 20 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273, or an updated booster vaccine shot, upon potential authorization in the country. The company is set to begin delivery of the vaccine in...

Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Chilling Warning

Coronavirus cases are rising along with deaths and hospitalizations, as the pandemic ruins not just summer, but threatens to never end. Meanwhile, even some vaccinated people are contracting it, with the Delta variant proving more transmissible. What can you do to stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Closing Bell yesterday with a warning. Read on for eight life-saving pieces of advice straight from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
NFLSlate

It’s Time to Start Requiring Vaccinations

The idea of “vaccine passports”—physical or virtual documents proving that their carrier had gotten COVID shots, and which would be required to gain access to a given space—got preemptively gnarled, in the United States, by the defiant and oppositional reflexes of the Republican Party’s ascendant Petulant 2-Year-Old Caucus. Even the term vaccine passport itself is fraught—played up by the anti-vax movement, presumably, because it connotes more jet-set exclusivity and intimidating legal finality than dryer phrases, like immunization record or health pass, that describe the same thing. The certainty of immediate behavioral, political, and legal backlash must weigh on the public officials and business owners, even in the bluest states, who have so far refrained from instituting these requirements. The events of Jan. 6—among many, many other events—prove that crossing the right wing carries risks including violence even if its cause is ultimately a losing and stupid one.
Worldkdal610.com

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine gets EU regulator endorsement for teens

(Reuters) -Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine could become the second shot okayed for adolescent use in the European Union after regulators on Friday recommended approving it for 12- to 17-year-olds. Use of the vaccine, Spikevax, will be the same in adolescents as in people over 18, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said,...
Pharmaceuticalsdoctorslounge.com

ACIP: Benefits of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Outweigh Risks for ≥12s

Last Updated: July 12, 2021. After reviewing evidence, including data on risks for myocarditis, vaccination benefits outweigh risks for all populations. MONDAY, July 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The benefits of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines outweigh the risks, including myocarditis, for all ages, according to an update from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) published in the July 9 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
Worldpharmaceutical-technology.com

SFDA approves Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for use in Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has granted approval for the registration of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The move comes after Moderna sought approval for registering the vaccine to facilitate its import and usage in the country, the state news agency (SPA) reported.
ScienceInverse

The next Covid variant could arise in unexpected species

People have been panicking about Covid-19 in animals since the very start of the pandemic. There’s now plenty of evidence that SARS-CoV-2 – the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 – can cross from humans into other animals. This is known as spillback. The virus is capable of infecting a range of species, from hamsters to gorillas.
IndustryFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

US buys 200M more Pfizer vaccine doses, option for 'updated version'

WASHINGTON - The U.S. government has purchased an additional 200 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and has the option for an "updated version" of the shot if needed, the companies announced Friday. The doses are expected to be delivered between October 2021 through April 2022. With this recent...
Worldhot96.com

Takeda agrees to supply additional 50 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) – Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said on Tuesday it agreed to supply an additional 50 million doses of Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine to Japan. The drugmaker will supply the extra doses from as early as the beginning of 2022, it said in a statement. That adds to an earlier agreement for Takeda to bring in 50 million doses of the vaccine, which has been primarily used in mass vaccination sites and workplace inoculations in Japan.
Sciencedoctorslounge.com

COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Reduces Infections in Cirrhosis Patients

64.8 percent reduction in COVID-19 infections seen 28 days after receipt of first dose of mRNA vaccine. MONDAY, July 19, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Although the immune response is slow and the level of protection against infection is modest, mRNA vaccine reduces COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths in patients with cirrhosis, according to a study published online July 13 in JAMA Internal Medicine.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
WorldMedscape News

Vietnam in Talks With US for Local Production of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam is in talks with the United States on domestic production of mRNA vaccines, its foreign ministry said on Thursday, as the country looks to boost supplies amid its worst coronavirus outbreak yet. After reining in the virus for much of the pandemic, Vietnam faces a surge...
Pharmaceuticalsbiospace.com

EMA Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) Adopts Positive Opinion Recommending Authorization for the Use of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Adolescents (12-17 Years of Age) in the European Union

“The CHMP recommendation of the authorization of our COVID-19 vaccine for use in individuals 12 years of age and older in the European Union is a positive step forward toward authorization of our vaccine in this age group,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “As we help to combat the pandemic, we hope to be able to help get adolescents safely back to school this fall.”
Public HealthPhramalive.com

Moderna Aiming mRNA Technology at Viral Threats Beyond Covid-19

Moderna Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel sees significant growth opportunities for his company and messenger RNA-based vaccines. He believes the promise of mRNA vaccines is so great they will become a disruptive force in preventing viral infections. In an interview with Bloomberg, Bancel pointed to the success of the company’s...
PharmaceuticalsMedicalXpress

Effectiveness of mRNA vaccines against the COVID-19 Alpha and Beta variants in France

Over the past six months, the World Health Organization has categorized four SARS-CoV-2 variants as being "of concern" because they are more transmissible or may escape the immune response. They have been termed the Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta variants. Scientists from the Institut Pasteur, in collaboration with the French National Health Insurance Fund (CNAM), Ipsos and Santé publique France, conducted a nationwide case-control study to evaluate the effectiveness of mRNA vaccines against symptomatic forms of SARS-CoV-2 infection, be that non-variant virus or the Alpha and Beta variants. The results show that the two-dose vaccination regimen of mRNA vaccines provides 88% protection against non-variant virus, 86% against the Alpha variant and 77% against the Beta variant. The results of this study were published in The Lancet Regional Health Europe on July 14, 2021.

