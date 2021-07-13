Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

New product for Wiedenmann dealers to promote

golfbusinessnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOccasionally an ingeniously simple machine comes along which becomes instantly indispensable. Welcome the Maredo STrac 700, a pedestrian power unit which supports four different groundcare operations – scarifying, aeration, seeding and fraise mowing with more to come. The ‘access-all-areas’ STrac 700 is light, fast and versatile. Suddenly, even on difficult...

golfbusinessnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wiedenmann Uk#Remedy Oak#Fairways Gm#Hydrostatic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Travel
News Break
Cars
News Break
Youtube
Related
CarsPosted by
MyChesCo

Dorman Announces 270 New Products

COLMAR, PA — Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM) recently announced the release of 270 new replacement auto parts, including 78 aftermarket-first solutions, giving repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix a wide range of cars and trucks. This month’s new solutions include an upgraded aluminum engine oil filter...
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Travel insurance disruptor, battleface, launches new discovery product with customized products

COLUMBUS, OHIO – battleface Inc., the rapidly growing Insurtech known for designing innovative travel insurance products, announces the launch of their latest product Discovery Travel Insurance. The new product is the first of its kind to launch in the U.S., changing the insurance game by shifting to a modular approach that allows today’s travelers to pick and choose the benefits they need based on their specific travel plans.
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Ocean Eye, Inc. Is Now a Broco Underwater Products Dealer

BIRDSBORO, PA — Ocean Eye, Inc. announced being named Broco, Inc.’s latest Underwater Products Dealer. According to Christopher T. Gabel, President of Ocean Eye, Inc.: “We are proud to supply Broco Underwater Welding Products. In addition to expanding our already expansive line of products, this new relationship further serves the professional underwater community by allowing quick supply and competitive pricing.
Economygolfbusinessnews.com

The Elite Events appoint Intuitive Edge as new marketing partner

Intuitive Edge has been appointed as marketing partner to assist Elite Events with their ongoing communications for The British Golf Show, Irish Golf Show, Private Flyer UK and more. The decision from Elite Events comes as they look to take their communications to new heights in 2021 and beyond, with...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
Electronicstecheblog.com

Forget Wasting Electricity, Groundfridge is Designed to be Installed Underground Without Requiring Power

Floris Schoonderbeek, a Dutch designer and the founder of Weltevree, created Groundfridge. This spherical, underground refrigerator keeps your wine and other foods cool without the use of electricity. Think of it as a modern cellar that can be installed almost anywhere using the constant ground insulation temperature and night temperatures to keep the temperature cool enough for keeping things fresh. Read more for a video and additional information.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Rear Wheel Steering Market SWOT analysis & Key Business Strategies | Robert Bosch, Continental, Hyundai Mobis

The rear wheels are steered by an actuators. It consists essentially two components such as the cylinder unit which is integrated with position sensors & valve and power unit, consisting a motor-driven electric pump and control unit. The most demanding requirements by commercial vehicles in the current scenario transportation can only be satisfied on the rear axle through use of an innovative steering system with electronic interface.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market is set for a Potential Growth Worldwide: Excellent Technology Trends with Business Analysis

Consumer Packaged Goods are fast-moving items that are usually consumed on a daily basis. These goods are basic commodities easily used up, constantly replaced and sold at a low cost. Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) logistics involves all aspects of management and transportation of Consumer Packaged Goods to ensure the prompt arrival to retailers without any damages. It encompasses a variety of solutions ranging from the pickup, loading or unloading to the actual transportation or delivery of CPGs. CPG logistics is a corporate process which includes the managing and shipping of consumer-packaged goods from the source to the destination. It is an essential part of supply chain management and provides various services.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Food Grade Glue Market 2028 Report Enlightening Development Scope and Business Strategies Developed By Leading Vendors

250 page market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on Food Grade Glue Market Sales projects the global revenues during 2018 to 2028. The Food Grade Glue Industry Sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Food Grade Glue demand, product developments,...
AgricultureLas Vegas Herald

Smart Farming Market To Eyewitness Massive Growth By 2026 | Osram Licht, Lely, Vertical Farm Systems

2020-2025 Global Smart Farming Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The influencing Factors of growth and regulations with respect to the usage of the information, availability of highly reliable products in the market, and increase in operational efficiency of Smart Farming Players.The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Smart Farming Market . As per study key and emerging players of this market are Signify Holding, AGCO Corporation, Trimble Inc., GEA Farm Technologies, Osram Licht AG, Lely, Vertical Farm Systems, Raven Industries, Allflex Inc., AeroFarms, Deere & Co. & Afimilk Ltd..
SoftwareComputer Weekly

How digital operations drive ERP modernisation

Digital transformation gets a lot of hype, especially from the large consulting firms with their vested interest in selling a lucrative (for them) transformation project. There are, however, many good reasons to move out of your current business applications and buy – or rent, if you choose software as a service (SaaS) – a new forever home. Forrester coined the term “digital operations platform” to describe the new breed of core business applications.
Energy Industryhoustonmirror.com

Marine Power Market is Set to Experience a Revolutionary Growth | OpenHydro, Verdant Power, Voith Hydro

The Latest Released Marine Power market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Marine Power market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Marine Power market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Carnegie Wave Energy, Pulse Tidal, Aquamarine Power, Wello Oy, BioPower Systems, OpenHydro, Verdant Power, Voith Hydro, AWS Ocean Energy, Ocean Power Technologies, ORPC, Oceanlinx & Marine Current Turbines (MCT).
Shoppingmanofmany.com

Huckberry Finds – July 2021: Gadgets and Gear

We love Huckberry. It’s one of the best online retailers to have a browse through as they’re always stocking the most relevant and up-to-date products from the best brands in the world. For this months rendition of Huckberry Finds we’re exploring what we do best – gadgets and gear. Any one of these items will give you a technical edge. Whether that be with its use of textiles, materials, or technologies. In other cases, we just selected them because they’re cool. Can you blame us? Let’s get it started.
ElectronicsElectronicsWeekly.com

Winbond OctalNAND and Synopsys SSI IP interoperable

Winbond has announced the interoperability of Synopsys’ DesignWare Synchronous Serial Interface (SSI) IP and Winbond’s OctalNAND Flash Memory. The DesignWare SSI IP, offering high transfer rates and low latency in serial flash memories and OctalNAND Flash deliver a complete NAND flash memory solution for automotive, mobile and IoT SoCs, enabling faster adoption of octal non-volatile memories (NVM) with high-speed read bandwidth in densities up to 4Gbit.
Aerospace & Defenseverticalmag.com

TCCA STC approval for the J301A-001 audio panel for Bell helicopters

Estimated reading time 1 minute, 55 seconds. The TCCA STC for the J301A-001 (STC number SH21-8) is applicable to the Bell aircraft series 412/212/205. The J301 is a drop-in replacement for the Andrea A301 Series and the NAT N301A series audio panels allowing for an additional 2 TX/RX positions for a total of 8. The J301 has the flexibility to work with several different ICS Tie line levels simplifying its interface with existing audio systems. The STC can be implemented on an ‘as-needed’ basis. Therefore, any quantity of panels within the helicopters audio system can be upgraded, operators don’t have to implement them all of them at once.

Comments / 0

Community Policy