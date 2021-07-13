New product for Wiedenmann dealers to promote

Consumer Packaged Goods are fast-moving items that are usually consumed on a daily basis. These goods are basic commodities easily used up, constantly replaced and sold at a low cost. Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) logistics involves all aspects of management and transportation of Consumer Packaged Goods to ensure the prompt arrival to retailers without any damages. It encompasses a variety of solutions ranging from the pickup, loading or unloading to the actual transportation or delivery of CPGs. CPG logistics is a corporate process which includes the managing and shipping of consumer-packaged goods from the source to the destination. It is an essential part of supply chain management and provides various services.