ZLaner Made A Wild Offer To His Biggest Hater

"Pokémon" fan art has been an exciting part of the fan experience since the franchise launched. People who love Game Freak's adorable cavalcade of pocket monsters have been illustrating their own visions of them ever from the moment "Pokémon Red/Blue" hit the scene in 1998. But every once in a while, an artist comes along with a unique vision that allows viewers to see their favorite Pokémon in a brand new light. Some have opted for hyper realism, others have embraced the fantasy elements of the world, and some have made creepy cakes out of the creatures. Fan artist Jhay Alejo decided to focus on illustrating them in the middle of some of their most iconic attacks, and the results are pretty fantastic.