Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

ZLaner Made A Wild Offer To His Biggest Hater

By Keegan McGuire
Posted by 
SVG
SVG
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For months, YouTubers and Redditors alike have been accusing popular "Call of Duty: Warzone" streamer ZLaner of cheating, with many creating detailed videos and theories explaining why they think his plays are enhanced. While the streamer has responded in kind with videos demonstrating his innocence, the rumors have persisted. In an attempt to put the issue to rest once and for all, ZLaner has offered to buy one of his biggest detractors a plane ticket to come and watch him play live.

www.svg.com

Comments / 0

SVG

SVG

409
Followers
2K+
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

 https://www.svg.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hater#Null#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Call of Duty: Warzone
News Break
Youtube
Related
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

ZLaner offers to fly out Warzone YouTuber accusing him of cheating

Warzone star ZLaner has offered to fly out YouTuber BadBoyBeaman in an attempt to silence the hacking accusations that have been leveled at him once and for all. Call of Duty: Warzone has always had issues with cheaters and hackers, but that problem has been escalating over recent months, with 100 Thieves’ CouRage and pros like Blazt claiming that the issue is “worse than ever”.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
SVG

This Ninja Clone Took Things To The Next Level

Ninja is one of the most prominent streamers on the internet, gained millions of fans over the course of his career. While some people are ready to fight him, others are so enamored with him that they're impersonating the star. One fan took things to the next level completely, posting a TikTok of Ninja's face apparently being tattooed on his neck.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Zelda Accidentally Recreated One Of The Biggest Memes

Nintendo may have accidentally recreated one of the biggest memes on the internet with an official screenshot it released for the upcoming "The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD." Fans have noticed that one of the images shared by Nintendo looks very similar to half of the infamous "woman yelling at a cat" meme.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
SVG

ZLaner's Dr Disrespect Cosplay Backfired In A Big Way

"Call of Duty: Warzone" streamer ZLaner was not allowed to participate in the latest Twitch Rivals tournament — and not for any reason that you might expect. ZLaner was set to participate in the $75,000 Twitch Rivals Warzone tournament on July 20, only to receive a message from Twitch staff stating he was not eligible to participate. ZLaner shared this message on Twitter, alongside a picture of him cosplaying as his frequent "Warzone" partner, Dr Disrespect. While the tweet didn't directly state the reason for his ineligibility, the picture may have been significant.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

This Is How Zelda: Ocarina Of Time Was Really Supposed To Look

The revolutionary "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" was the first 3D game in the series, as well as the entry that brought Link to the N64, but did you know it was almost completely different? In 1997, attendees of the Nintendo Space World expo were shown a demo that featured abilities and effects which weren't present in the published game. Now modders are attempting to recreate that demo.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

This Redditor Has A Bizarre Solution For Rage Quits

Have you ever gotten so mad at a game that you threw your controller across the room? If so, the Rage Quit Protector may be the indie invention of your dreams. Redditor rightcoastguy shared a post to the r/Funny subreddit showing off his latest creation: an inflatable bubble cover that can completely encapsulate your controller to protect it from rage quits. It's complete with hand holes that allow for fully uninhibited gaming, rage and all.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Netflix Is Getting Serious About Gaming Whether You Like It Or Not

Get ready for what might be the most binge-worthy video game service ever. According to Bloomberg, Netflix is partnering with a former EA producer in an effort to break into the game streaming business. It plans to integrate games into its offered content within the next year or so, building on its experimental "choose-your-own-adventure"-style shows like "Bandersnatch."
ApparelPosted by
SVG

100 Thieves' New Collab Has Everyone's Attention

The worlds of esports, streaming, and high fashion came a little closer together today when esports org 100 Thieves announced an official collaboration with legendary clothing designer Gucci. 100 Thieves revealed their new partnership with the iconic fashion brand in a brief teaser on Twitter, which linked to the official Gucci website. There, Gucci announced its "latest foray into the world of esports" and noted that fans with a My Gucci account would be able to access the new designs as soon as July 19.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Ninja's Raid: Shadow Legends Character Is Cooler Than You Expected

Many gamers may recognize "Raid: Shadow Legends" as the game that has probably popped up one (or a thousand) times as a YouTube or Google ad. Even though those ads have essentially become a meme now, it's still a hugely popular title. Earlier this year, Pocket Gamer reported that the game boasts roughly one million players a day. One of the most high profile fans of "Raid" is none other than Twitch superstar Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, and now he has been immortalized as a character in the game.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

This Reddit Haiku Perfectly Sums Up Mario Kart

Reddit can be a strange place, but a gem pops up every once in a while that makes the whole platform seem worthwhile. Sometimes it's full of users debating the best "American Horror Story" couple, and other times they're sharing cringeworthy "Call of Duty" videos, but a new thread was recently created which speaks to a deeper truth gamers everywhere can identify with. Reddit user Tcav23 posted a piece of poetry about everyone's favorite racing game featuring a certain mustachioed Italian plumber. Titled "A Haiku about Mario Kart," it reads: "Are you kidding me/ Who the f**k threw that blue shell/ I will f**k you up."
Visual ArtPosted by
SVG

Pokemon Fan Perfectly Captures These Special Moves

"Pokémon" fan art has been an exciting part of the fan experience since the franchise launched. People who love Game Freak's adorable cavalcade of pocket monsters have been illustrating their own visions of them ever from the moment "Pokémon Red/Blue" hit the scene in 1998. But every once in a while, an artist comes along with a unique vision that allows viewers to see their favorite Pokémon in a brand new light. Some have opted for hyper realism, others have embraced the fantasy elements of the world, and some have made creepy cakes out of the creatures. Fan artist Jhay Alejo decided to focus on illustrating them in the middle of some of their most iconic attacks, and the results are pretty fantastic.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Resident Evil Re:Verse Fans Just Got Bad News

Capcom has officially delayed "Resident Evil Re:Verse" until sometime in 2022, well after the multiplayer title was supposed to launch alongside "Resident Evil Village." In a Twitter post, Capcom said that the game will be delayed from its current release window of July 2021 to 2022 "so that the team can continue working to deliver a smooth gameplay experience." The company added, We will share updated launch details at a later time. Thank you for your patience and understanding."
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Miles Morales Actor's Deleted Tweet Has The Internet's Full Attention

The recent "Spider-Man" games from Insomniac have been beloved by comic fans and gamers alike. Both titles offered much for fans to explore, from the richly-detailed world to the well-hidden Easter eggs referencing years of Marvel history. Plus, who doesn't want to be Spider-Man, swinging through the city, saving the day over and over again? Rumors of a direct sequel to "Marvel's Spider-Man" have floated around the gaming world for a while, with some anticipating a holiday 2021 release date. While there has been no official news on that front, fans have a new reason to get excited. One source close to the series may have just revealed that "Spider-Man 2" is officially happening.
GamblingPosted by
SVG

The Terrifying Reason xQc Had To Move

It's no secret that streamers have a lot to deal with. Between the constant attention and the toll streaming can take on your body, there are plenty of complications to consider. Recently, xQc was forced to move after someone broke into his former home to look for him. In recent...
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Persona Fans Just Got Great News

It's a great time to be a "Persona" fan. The series is celebrating its 25th anniversary. No one knows what's in store, but the official celebration website has seven projects lined up between September 2021 and Fall 2022. As if that weren't exciting enough, it seems that after the widespread success of "Persona 5," Atlus is also gearing up for the next entry in the series.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Skyward Sword Fixes Half Of Its Annoying Camera Problem

Earlier this year, Nintendo announced "Skyward Sword HD" to mixed reactions, but the game has tried to correct many of the original's missteps. "Skyward Sword HD" will attempt to correct the original release's faulty motion controls by offering a new control scheme and updated graphics that will hopefully soothe even the most irritated fan. However, gamers have been waiting to see how Nintendo handled one specific issue from the original "Skyward Sword."
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

BioWare Offers A Peek At How Those SWTOR Scenes You Love Are Made

It’s time for a bit of a look behind the scenes of Star Wars: The Old Republic‘s cinematics — something that many may consider one of the game’s trademark features. With the game’s 10th anniversary coming up, the BioWare team is rolling out all kinds of little posts highlighting the various things that went into the game’s production over the years. So of course they asked Lead Cinematic Designer Ashley Ruhl to contribute something.

Comments / 0

Community Policy