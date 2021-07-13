ZLaner Made A Wild Offer To His Biggest Hater
For months, YouTubers and Redditors alike have been accusing popular "Call of Duty: Warzone" streamer ZLaner of cheating, with many creating detailed videos and theories explaining why they think his plays are enhanced. While the streamer has responded in kind with videos demonstrating his innocence, the rumors have persisted. In an attempt to put the issue to rest once and for all, ZLaner has offered to buy one of his biggest detractors a plane ticket to come and watch him play live.www.svg.com
