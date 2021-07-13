VIDEO: Tens of thousands of fish rain down into Utah lake

Hallelujah, it’s raining fish!

A new video from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources shows a plane dropping thousands of fish into a lake.

The move is to replenish waterways located in higher locations.

A reported 35 thousand fish can be carried by a single plane.

The agency wrote on the Youtube video of the event, “We used to load fish into milk cans and we needed horses to get us into these remote areas. The aerial method of stocking is much quicker and less stressful for the fish.”

