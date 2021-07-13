Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

VIDEO: Tens of thousands of fish rain down into Utah lake

By Joe Kelley
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02AMKy_0avj41v000

Hallelujah, it’s raining fish!

A new video from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources shows a plane dropping thousands of fish into a lake.

The move is to replenish waterways located in higher locations.

A reported 35 thousand fish can be carried by a single plane.

The agency wrote on the Youtube video of the event, “We used to load fish into milk cans and we needed horses to get us into these remote areas. The aerial method of stocking is much quicker and less stressful for the fish.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
4K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Utah Lake#Horse#Abc7 News#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Milk
News Break
Politics
News Break
Youtube
Related
Lifestylefox29.com

35,000 fish dropped from airplane to restock remote Utah lake

BOLDER MOUNTAIN, Utah - Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources released footage of an airplane dropping fish into a remote lake in the Boulder Mountain region. In the video, a small aircraft released a plethora of fish into the lake as Utah increases its efforts to restock remote high elevation lakes across the state.
LifestyleTri-City Herald

Watch these Utah fish skydive

Utah's Division of Wildlife Resources is stocking 200 high-elevation lakes by dumping small fish out of planes, sending them fluttering through the sky. The survival rate is high, experts say.
Utah StatePosted by
LiveScience

Viral video captures fish tumbling from planes in Utah

FISH DROP: Thousands of fish were dropped from a plane into lakes near Bicknell, Utah July 6. The goal is to restock the lakes, which are only accessible by plane. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says, "survival of aerial-stocked fish is incredibly high." pic.twitter.com/7Q3RFPHLsEJuly 13, 2021. Last week, wildlife...
Utah StateDemocrat-Herald

Young fish get airplane ride to remote Utah lakes

You might expect flying fish in the ocean, but not in Utah's remote lakes. But the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources uses airplanes to stock fish by air. The young fish, called fingerlings, are so small that they float safely down from the plane into the water. Wildlife officials say the survival rate is better than if the fish were trucked to the lakes.
Politicsmyrtlebeachonline.com

Watch as thousands of fish fall from plane in ‘extreme’ lake stocking program in Utah

Fish are being dropped by the thousands from planes over Utah’s lakes, and footage of the aerial descent has become a guilty pleasure on social media. State officials say the strange, but officially sanctioned, practice is part of an ”extreme fish stocking” program that dumps up to 35,000 fish at a time over “high elevation lakes across the state.”
Utah StatePosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Utah Division of Wildlife Stocks Fish By Plane in Nearly 200 Lakes Inaccessible by Land

“Did you know that we stock fish in Utah by AIRPLANE?!” asks the Utah Division of Wildlife. We did not, Utah, but oh – is it a sight. Citing the state’s wildlife division, The New York Times is ecstatic to see such a tremendously odd thing take place. Why shouldn’t they be? In the Utah footage, literal hundreds of fish are dumped from a speeding plane at least 50-feet over the water’s surface. And here I am thinking that my throwing a catch & release back into the lake may shock the fish because my grandfather told me so.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Coast Guard helicopter spots man’s SOS signal after he was stalked and repeatedly attacked by grizzly bear

A Coast Guard pilot immediately knew something was wrong when he spotted an SOS sign on top of a shack, and a man desperately trying to get his attention by waving his hands in the air.Upon landing at the remote mining camp near Nome, Alaska, the man explained he had been attacked by a grizzly bear and spent the past few sleepless days and nights warding off repeat visits from the wild animal.The man relayed an extreme tale of survival to his rescuers that bore comparisons to the Academy Award-winning 2015 film The Revenant, in which Leonardo DiCaprio fights with...
WildlifePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Bull sharks in the upper Mississippi? It does happen!

For many people, the idea of sharks in the upper Mississippi River would seem laughable, yet they have been caught here at least twice– once in 1937 and again in 1995. In both cases, bull sharks managed to swim upstream past St. Louis, Missouri, more than 1,160 river miles from the Gulf of Mexico where they are normally found.
Agriculturekyma.com

Watch cattle flee as California wildfire rages

As dozens of wildfires burn across the West, officials declared additional states of emergency for counties in California and Nevada while the nation’s largest blaze in Oregon continued to swell Friday. “Our firefighters have put in an incredible amount of hard work on this fire,” Joe Hessel, an incident commander...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

‘My home is powder’: Haunting first look inside town wiped off the map by the heat dome

All of Edith Loring-Kuhanga’s most prized possessions have been reduced to ash. Nothing remains of her home, other than the wire fence that runs around it, a large tree on the front of the property and an oil tank at the back. The rest is debris and charred earth.And yet, the Lytton resident says seeing the remains of her home, and the decimated town around it, was a “tough but necessary” experience.The small village of Lytton in Canada’s British Columbia was destroyed by a fire just days after it broke the record for Canada’s all-time highest temperature for three days...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Shocking photos as first ever water shortage at Lake Mead expected to be declared

The US is expected to declare its first-ever “tier one” water shortage at Lake Mead – the largest US reservoir by volume – after its water reached historic lows and continues to decline. The key reservoir on the Colorado river is at only 37 per cent of its capacity, the lowest level since the lake was filled after the construction of the Hoover Dam in the 1930s. It currently sits at 1,069 feet above sea level. The recent photos of the lake provide a view of the drastic change in the water levels, with the water rings showing the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy