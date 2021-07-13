Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

2021 Emmy nominations: Here are the biggest snubs and surprises

By Drew Weisholtz
TODAY.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It’s an honor just to be nominated” is a mantra we’ve all heard before, but the news didn’t come for everyone when the nominations for the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday. There was a fair of share of snubs, with several shows and stars being left out,...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Levy
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Mj Rodriguez
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Ted Danson
Person
Phylicia Rashad
Person
Donald Sutherland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Series#The Television Academy#Hbo#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Cobra Kai
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesHastings Tribune

‘I May Destroy You’ earns major Emmy nominations after Golden Globes snub

After a long wait, “I May Destroy You” earned multiple Emmy nominations on Tuesday, including for limited series and lead actress Michaela Coel. The groundbreaking half-hour British comedic drama from writer-producer-director-star Coel earned much acclaim when it premiered in June 2020, just missing the qualifying window for that year’s awards. Based on Coel’s experience, the show about a woman dealing with the aftermath of rape went on to receive top nominations at the SAG, Critics Choice and PGA awards. It also won at the BAFTAs. Notably, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hands out the Golden Globes, ignored the series.
TV & VideosExtra

Emmy Nominations 2021: Watch the Livestream Here!

“This Is Us” star Ron Cephas Jones and his daughter, “Blindspotting” actress Jasmine Cephas Jones, are announcing the nominees who will be honored at the star-studded show. Watch the livestream of the nominations!. Be sure to tune in September 19 to see Cedric the Entertainer host the 2021 Emmys on...
MoviesA.V. Club

Lovecraft Country, Hamilton,and—ugh—Emily In Paris:The biggest Emmy snubs and surprises

The nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards were announced today at a much more reasonable hour than usual, a change that may or may not have been a result of our ever-shifting grasp of time in a pandemic. Even West Coasters could comfortably watch as This Is Us’ Ron Cephas Jones and Blindspotting’s Jasmine Cephas Jones shared the names and titles of some of this year’s nominees. The actors, who made history in 2020 with their “father-daughter” Emmy wins (for Quibi’s #FreeRayshawn and This Is Us), divvied up the announcements from opposite ends of the country, another reflection of “these times,” but come September 19, the Emmy Awards will once again be an in-person event.
MoviesDeadline

Oscar-Snubbed Docs Get Renewed Shot At Glory With Emmy Nominations

Emmy nominations in the doc categories are giving films passed over by the Oscars a shot at some trophies of their own. Dick Johnson Is Dead, directed by Kirsten Johnson, 76 Days, from director Hao Wu, and Welcome to Chechnya, directed by David France, earned nominations in the juried category of Outstanding Merit in Documentary Filmmaking. Each of those films had made the Oscar Documentary Feature shortlist earlier in the year, but didn’t earn Oscar nominations.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmy Noms: ‘Good Lord Bird,’ ‘Girls5eva,’ ‘Master of None’ Snubbed; ‘Emily in Paris,’ ‘The Boys’ Surprise

Despite critical accolades and prognosticators expecting The Good Lord Bird and Girls5eva, executive produced by Emmys favorite Tina Fey, to score multiple nominations on Tuesday morning, the Showtime and Peacock series only earned one nomination each and were left out of the major limited and comedy series categories, respectively. In...
EntertainmentComplex

The Biggest Takeaways From the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards Nominations

The early 2021 AWARDS SZN phase felt like a whirlwind. Guess that’s what happens as awards organizations try and get back to normal during a global pandemic. Either way, the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards nominations rang off earlier today, and it was an interesting look at the year of 2020-2021 television season, which itself should be an interesting time frame in the grand scheme of television history.
TV SeriesPopculture

Controversial Netflix Reality Show Earns Surprise Emmy Nomination

A Netflix reality show once described as a "cesspool of casteism, colourism, sexism, and classism" has earned itself an Emmy nomination. When the 73rd Emmy Award nominees were unveiled Tuesday, Indian Matchmaking was on the list. The series follows elite Indian matchmaker Sima Taparia as she guides single millennials from Houston to Chicago to Mumbai towards successful arranged marriages.
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Tim Allen Pays Tribute to ‘Home Improvement’ Actor Earl Hindman, Who Played Wilson: ‘God Rest You’

Legendary funny man and actor Tim Allen is remembering a former co-star and friend with a recent social media post. Tim Allen’s Hollywood career is full of iconic roles that drew laughter from practically everyone who watched. He plays a Scott Calvin, who reluctantly transforms into Santa Claus, in “The Santa Clause.” His most recent hit sitcom series is “Last Man Standing,” in which he plays family man and marketing savant, Mike Baxter. The hit comedy series aired for nine seasons before coming to an end earlier this year in May. Tim Allen’s most iconic role, however,” is that of Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor in the hit sitcom “Home Improvement.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy