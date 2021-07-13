Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Omar Apollo, 'Go Away'

By Chasity Hale
iowapublicradio.org
 12 days ago

Based on the title, contemporary R&B star Omar Apollo's newest single seems as though it'd be about wanting someone to leave, but, really, "Go Away" is about hoping that they'll stay. The 24-year-old Chicano artist sings about unrequited affections and the problem with time, namely, that there's never enough of it. The wavy, synth-filled instrumental paired with the singer's soulful, sweet-sounding falsetto make this song curiously danceable, but its confessional lyrics make it equally fit for a long, contemplative drive.

www.iowapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Apollo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicano
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicBillboard

10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: Omar Apollo, Tkay Maidza, Claire Rosinkranz & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered. These 10 tracks from artists like Omar Apollo, Tkay Maidza, Claire Rosinkranz and Peggy Gou will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists -- or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.
Musiciowapublicradio.org

Stay Or Go? 31 Chill Songs, No Matter Your RSVP

Stream this playlist via Spotify or Apple Music. Summer 2021 feels like the ultimate game of Double Dutch: some of us are jumping back with ease while others have been hesitant on the leap. On weekend timeline scrolls, maybe you've seen parties return — like "Everyday People" in New York, "Cherry Poppin" in LA, or "Wild Days" in D.C. With that, either you give into the urge to get a fit off and frolic with your friends, or you wait it out and let the FOMO settle into your bones.
Musiciowapublicradio.org

Foxing, 'Draw Down The Moon'

To recap: In advance of the group's forthcoming record Draw Down The Moon, Foxing's already shared a 7 minute track with WHY? and an interactive series of online games called "rituals." And now, in its latest move, the band's released a video for the title track starring Broadway star André De Shields. It might feel over the top if it weren't simply par for the course – the band already released a song in five languages! – for the St. Louis trio. "Draw Down The Moon," much like previous singles "Go Down Together" and "Where The Lightning Strikes Twice," proves once again that the band is far less interested in tradition than transcending whatever genre camp it came from. And lucky us for that: It's downright thrilling to watch this band go big by making bombastic music that isn't afraid to be unabashedly Foxing.
Musicshorefire.com

Gavin Turek Saves Herself On Debut Album ‘Madame Gold’

Debut LP “Sure To Be A Summer Staple” -- Listen Here. Gavin Turek has been a celebrated musician for years both for her “endlessly groovy and gripping” (NME) recorded work and spirited live performances (often featuring choreography she learned from her time spent in Ghana), and today finds the much anticipated release of her debut full-length album, ‘Madame Gold’ on her own Madame Gold Records.
Musictucson.com

Go away with ... BettySoo

“As a group, we had always gotten together physically to write,” said Nobody’s Girl singer-songwriter BettySoo, who’s based out of Austin. “This (pandemic) definitely put our group writing on hold. We haven’t been in the same room since February 2020. Much of the music we write for our group is based on staggering layers of vocal harmonies or counter-melodies, and doing it in person and in real time is a big part of how that stuff comes together. Given the circumstances, we stayed focused on the songs we have, thinking through how we want to present them live once we were finally able to tour and sing in harmony again.” The trio’s full-length debut album, “Nobody’s Girl,” will be released on July 30. Fans may stay in touch with the group on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/nobodysgirlmusic) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/nobodysgirlofficial).
MusicDaily Californian

A playlist for summer love

For all of those summer relationships, summer loves, summer flings: Here is a playlist devoted to you. A playlist curated to hopefully capture the intense, fleeting passionate moments of obsession and love between you and your summer love. “Last Summer” by The Shadowboxers. This song encapsulates the reminiscence of past...
Brooklyn, NYSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Go away with ... Tanaye White

Tanaye White has put aside her career in defense and aerospace to concentrate on modeling, which includes a photo shoot for Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue. “The decision to transition into modeling full time was not an easy one,” said White, who recently moved to Brooklyn. “I had made a comfortable life for myself in the corporate world. But ultimately, I decided I could always go back to a ‘normal life’ if I ever decided to retire from modeling. I have two degrees to fall back on, so I know that it'll always be there.” Fans may follow White on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/tanayedubz/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/tanayedubz).
Musiciowapublicradio.org

Lucy Dacus: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Lucy Dacus sits at a very special...
Socceriowapublicradio.org

Soccer Mommy, 'rom com 2004'

Last year, Soccer Mommy's Sophie Allison told All Things Considered that when she made her album Color Theory, she wanted it to sound like a time capsule, something "shiny and new ... being degraded over time." Her latest song, the one-off single "rom com 2004," continues that aesthetic trajectory. It's got the hallmarks of Soccer Mommy's catchy pop leanings – melodramatic yearning ("what does it say about me / that I rip out my heart for you," she sings), a chorus with big '90s indie-rock energy – but the track also digs into her penchant for eerie production, like when it pauses to get briefly, delightfully glitchy right after the first chorus. Plus, for added effect, the song's video asks what it might look like if Allison's Nintendo Mii took a time-traveling acid trip.
Musiciowapublicradio.org

Iron Maiden, 'The Writing On The Wall'

After four decades of upping the irons, we may think we know Iron Maiden. Turns out, we don't. Iron Maiden's anthemic rockers don't get nearly as much shine as the metal band's glorious shred fests, so here's "The Writing on the Wall," led by a desert-swept twang that bucks throughout the six-minute epic. Co-written with guitarist Adrian Smith, the track finds Bruce Dickinson – who has always explored the histories, victories and ravages of war, and the dangers of fascism – singing about changing tides and warns what happens to those who get left behind progress. In songwriting that stretches our notions of Iron Maiden, "The Writing on the Wall" signals hope for after the apocalypse, with an animation just as epic, featuring the band's mascot Eddie as a robo-samurai and tons of Easter eggs that warrant multiple views.
MusicHipHopDX.com

New Music Friday - New Albums From Yung Bleu, The Kid Laroi, Lil Duke, Dave + More

As if New Music Friday wasn’t already an exciting time for Hip Hop fans, this week is even more special for Kanye West fans because YZY SZN is finally here. And even though the album didn’t drop following Kanye’s snack price gouging album listening event on Thursday, HipHopDX has assembled a healthy lineup of noteworthy releases led by 2021 Rising Star Yung Bleu and pop-rap crossover prince The Kid Laroi.
Musiciowapublicradio.org

Isata Kanneh-Mason, 'Deep River'

"Deep River," the beloved spiritual, gets heard in strikingly diverse settings – from a swing version recorded by Tommy Dorsey in 1941 to an operatic performance at the memorial of Ruth Bader Ginsberg last year. For this new recording by the rising young British pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason, the backdrop is Sierra Leone. That's where her mother is from, as was the father of the mixed race composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, who published this arrangement in 1905. Kanneh-Mason says she feels a familial connection to the music. You can hear the water lapping at river's edge in the gently rolled opening chords. In exploring her musical roots, as it were, Kanneh-Mason offers the arc of Coleridge-Taylor's cinematic drama while tapping into the song's inherent melancholy and hope for a brighter tomorrow.
Rock MusicPosted by
96.5 The Rock

Musicians Reacting to Nu Metal

Some people love it, others hate it, but everyone has an opinion when it comes to nu metal. Here’s a compilation of rock and metal artists reacting to the polarizing genre. Who gave love to nu metal during its hay-day? You may be surprised to learn that Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan was extremely supportive of hip-hip and metal fusing together. “I think it’s fantastic,” Corgan told MTV two decades ago. “I think the more people are cross-pollenating between different musical styles… it not only has musical implications but it has cultural ones as well.”
Moviesiowapublicradio.org

After A Violent Winter, The 'Summer Of Soul' Was A Musical Moment Of Healing

On the surface, the new concert film Summer of Soul may easily read as a black alternative to the well-documented four days of Woodstock — the predominantly white music festival that got so much attention in August of 1969. But Woodstock, while avowedly anti-war and anti-imperialist, was also synonymous with sex, psychedelics, and rock & roll.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...

Comments / 0

Community Policy