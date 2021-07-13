Special Weather Statement issued for La Salle, McMullen by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 09:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: La Salle; McMullen A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EASTERN LA SALLE AND SOUTHWESTERN MCMULLEN COUNTIES At 144 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Fowlerton, or 21 miles west of Tilden, moving northwest at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Zella, Fowlerton and Los Angeles.alerts.weather.gov
