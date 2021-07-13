Special Weather Statement issued for Lenawee, Washtenaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 14:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Lenawee; Washtenaw SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR LENAWEE AND SOUTHWESTERN WASHTENAW COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM EDT At 241 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Clayton, or near Adrian, moving northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Adrian around 255 PM EDT. Tecumseh around 305 PM EDT. Britton around 315 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Seneca, Manitou Beach-Devils Lake, Macon, Ridgeway, Palmyra, Tipton, Sand Creek, Rome Center, Springville and Cambridge Junction.