Larimer County, CO

Flood Advisory issued for Larimer by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 08:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Heavy Rainfall will cause minor flooding of creeks and streams, roads and roadside culverts in the affected part of the Cameron Peak burn area. The heavy rains could also trigger rock slides or debris flows. Target Area: Larimer The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Larimer County in north central Colorado * Until 215 PM MDT. * At 1243 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Central Larimer County This includes the following additional locations Remote areas in the Cameron Peak Wilderness. This includes the following streams and drainages Bennett Creek, Little Beaver Creek, Sheep Creek, Cache La Poudre River and South Fork Cache La Poudre River.

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler
