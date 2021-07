The scheme, a partnership with diversity organisation Creative Access, aims to provides insight to opportunities in the media, publishing and luxury sectors. It is aimed at individuals at a range of career stages, from entry level to those seeking to progress to director. The six-month scheme is intended to offer insight into the different areas covered by the publisher, whose titles include Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Cosmopolitan, Men’s Health and Good Housekeeping. It includes training and guidance from the PR and comms team, individual mentoring, workshop sessions and potential attendance at events.