Indya Moore and Tommy Hilfiger Drop Gender Fluid Capsule Collection

By Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 12 days ago

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Indya Moore and Tommy Hilfiger have just dropped an exciting, gender fluid capsule collection, made up of cream-hued sets, stripes and more all thoughtfully designed to fit a diverse range of body types and gender identities. The TommyxIndya collection, which dropped July 13, features everything from bandeau bras to satin basketball skorts to pinstriped pants — all inspired by the American fashion brand’s archives and...

Variety

Variety

