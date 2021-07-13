Cancel
Broadcast Details Of MLB All-Star Game Include FOX Airing In 4K HDR For First Time

By Maury Brown
Forbes
Cover picture for the article

FOX Sports is pulling out all the technical stops for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game. This year will see the broadcast done in 4K high dynamic range (HDR) for the first time. The Mid-Summer Classic from Coors Field in Denver airs on FOX at 8 p.m. ET. Joe Buck and Hall of Famer John Smoltz will make the call, with insider Tom Verducci rounding out the broadcast crew. Pregame will see Kevin Burkhardt host with Alex Rodriguez, Frank Thomas, and David Ortiz rounding out the crew.

