CyberRatings.org Announces New Web Browser Test Results

AUSTIN, Texas, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberRatings.org, the non-profit entity dedicated to providing transparency on cybersecurity product efficacy, has published the results of its 2021 Web Browser Security Test. Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox were tested for Phishing Protection and Malware Protection.

CyberRatings.org has tested three of the world's leading browsers for Phishing and Malware. Reports are free.

Phishing and Malware tests ran for 20 days, four times per day, totaling 80 discrete test runs. The reports include measurements of protection against fresh new attacks, consistency of protection over time, and how effective the browser protection was overall.

Key Take-Aways:

Microsoft Edge is based on Chromium, the same code base as Google Chrome. Where they differ is in features such as Anti-Malware and Anti-Phishing reputation systems.

Malware: At 97.4% Microsoft Edge provided users with more protection than Google Chrome (86.3%) and Mozilla Firefox (81.8%).

Phishing: At 92.3% Microsoft Edge provided users with more protection than Google Chrome (84.6%) and Mozilla Firefox (83.2%).

The results were consistent throughout the test with no disruptions in service.

Web Browser protection is free, and consumers should take advantage of it.

The ability to warn potential victims that they are about to stray onto a malicious website puts web browsers in a unique position to combat malware. Websites that trick (socially engineer) users to download malware have short lifespans, so it is essential that the site is discovered and added to the reputation system as quickly as possible. A good reputation system must be both accurate and fast to realize high catch rates.

Phishing attacks pose a significant risk to individuals and organizations by threatening to compromise or acquire sensitive personal and corporate information. Email, instant messages, SMS messages and links (URLs) on social networking sites are all vectors for phishing attacks. A browser's ability to block malicious URLs was measured every six hours to determine how long it would take a vendor to add protection.

"Threat actors are shifting tactics with increasing focus on Ransomware. Ransomware almost always starts with phishing / social engineering. Phishing doubled in 2020 and so far, is up year over year," said Vikram Phatak, CEO of CyberRatings.org. "Now, more than ever, consumers should not override the warnings offered by their web browser."

The Comparative Test Reports provide detailed results including block rates for each product and data recording consistency of protection over time. As a service to the community, CyberRatings.org is providing these reports for free.

The following browsers were tested:

Google Chrome: Version 90.0.4430.212 - 91.0.4472.19

Microsoft Edge: Version 91.0.864.19 - 91.0.864.37

Mozilla Firefox: Version 88.0.1 - 88.0.1

About CyberRatings.org

CyberRatings.org is a non-profit 501(c)6 entity dedicated to quantifying cyber risk and providing transparency on cybersecurity product efficacy through testing and ratings programs. To become a member, visit www.cyberratings.org

