Ecolab Recognized As A Best Place To Work For Disability Inclusion

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, has been recognized on the 2021 Disability Equality Index (DEI) as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion by the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network.

The DEI is a nationally recognized annual assessment for businesses to gauge their level of workplace inclusion for people with disabilities and a prominent benchmarking tool to help companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions to achieve disability inclusion and equality. "Our success and growth are dependent on our ability to increase the diversity of our workforce and our partnerships," said Ecolab President and CEO Christophe Beck. "This recognition underscores our commitment to achieving our diversity, equity and inclusion goals."

Supporting people with disabilities and caretakers who support loved ones with disabilities is important to Ecolab. In 2020, the company launched the Disability Ability & Wellness Network (DAWN), an employee resource group focused on supporting associates with differing abilities and those in caretaking roles. Ecolab also has committed resources to expand recruitment of people with disabilities and partnerships with community and diversity outreach partners.

About EcolabA trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $12 billion and more than 44,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

About Disability Equality IndexA joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complimentary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts and disability advocates. www.disabilityin.org

