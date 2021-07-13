Cancel
Sam Raimi's Horror Classic 'THE EVIL DEAD' Returns To Cinemas Nationwide For The 40th Anniversary This October

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Events and Grindhouse Releasing are set to bring writer/director Sam Raimi's original 1981 horror classic, " THE EVIL DEAD" back to cinemas nationwide for its 40 th anniversary. In addition to the movie that spawned a film, TV, and video game franchise, attendees will be treated to an exclusive introduction from Bruce Campbell, who portrayed the film's iconic lead character, Ashley "Ash" Williams. The seminal film spawned a multimedia franchise including the upcoming feature installment "EVIL DEAD RISE."

"THE EVIL DEAD 40 th Anniversary"comes to movie theaters nationwide on Thurs, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. (local time).

Tickets for "THE EVIL DEAD 40 th Anniversary"are on sale Friday, August 13 at www.FathomEvents.com and through participating cinemas' box offices. For the most updated list of exhibiting movie theaters, visit the Fathom Events website. (Participating theaters are subject to change).

In the first installment of Sam Raimi's famed original "THE EVIL DEAD" trilogy, Ash ( Campbell), his girlfriend Linda ( Betsy Baker), his sister Cheryl ( Ellen Sandweiss), and couple Scotty ( Hal Delrich) and Shelly ( Sarah York), drive to a remote cabin in the woods for a fun getaway. While there, they find the Necronomicon Ex-Mortis (aka "The Book of the Dead"), an ancient tome whose text reawakens the dead when read out loud. After unintentionally releasing a flood of evil, the five friends must fight for their lives or become possessed.

"We are thrilled to give horror fans the opportunity to gather together and celebrate the 40 th anniversary of Sam Raimi's cult classic 'THE EVIL DEAD'," said Fathom Events CEO, Ray Nutt. "Let's kick off the Halloween season with the film that started an amazing franchise."

"We are proud to present this special 40th anniversary screening of EVIL DEAD with Fathom Events," said Grindhouse Releasing co-founder Bob Murawski, who has edited many of Sam Raimi's films including ARMY OF DARKNESS and SPIDER MAN 1, 2 & 3. "The original film has always been my favorite of the series. It is truly one of the scariest and wildest horror films of all time. I'm thrilled that a new generation of fans will have the chance to experience it in the way I first did - on the big screen with a screaming audience!"

Additionally, Lionsgate Home Entertainment will be releasing a collectible box set of THE EVIL DEAD, EVIL DEAD II, and all three seasons of ASH VS. EVIL DEAD in fall 2021.

For artwork/photos, visit the Fathom Events press site.

For official EVIL DEAD screening merchandise, visit www.GrindhouseReleasing.com.

About Fathom EventsFathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (AMC) - Get Report; Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) - Get Report; and Regal Cinemas, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L)., Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all of the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

About Grindhouse ReleasingFounded in 1996 by Sage Stallone and Academy Award-winning film editor Bob Murawski (THE HURT LOCKER, ARMY OF DARKNESS), Grindhouse Releasing has been called "the Criterion of cult cinema." Dedicated to the highest standard of quality, Grindhouse restores and distributes an exclusive collection of horror, cult, and exploitation movie classics on Blu-ray and in theaters.

Grindhouse first won acclaim for its lavish restorations of Italian exploitation films by Lucio Fulci (THE BEYOND, CAT IN THE BRAIN), Ruggero Deodato (CANNIBAL HOLOCAUST) and Umberto Lenzi (CANNIBAL FEROX, THE TOUGH ONES). The company has since brought the same high standard of quality to restorations of the '70s drive-in horror hit I DRINK YOUR BLOOD; '80s slasher favorite PIECES; Duke Mitchell's independent gangster epics GONE WITH THE POPE and MASSACRE MAFIA STYLE; Amos Sefer's AN AMERICAN HIPPIE IN ISRAEL; the British horror gem CORRUPTION, starring Peter Cushing; the spaghetti western THE BIG GUNDOWN, starring Lee Van Cleef; and Frank Perry's THE SWIMMER, starring Burt Lancaster, which received the 2015 Satellite Award from the International Press Academy for Outstanding Overall Blu-ray/DVD.

Grindhouse Releasing's film restorations have screened at theaters and drive-ins throughout the U.S. and Canada, and at film festivals around the world. Upcoming releases include Peter S. Traynor's DEATH GAME, starring Sondra Locke and Colleen Camp, William Grefe's IMPULSE, starring William Shatner, Christina Hornisher's HOLLYWOOD 90028, Palmer Rockey's LOVE IS DEEP INSIDE, Stuart McGowan's THE ICE HOUSE, and S.F. Brownrigg's SCUM OF THE EARTH. For more information visit GrindhouseReleasing.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sam-raimis-horror-classic-the-evil-dead-returns-to-cinemas-nationwide-for-the-40th-anniversary-this-october-301331842.html

SOURCE Fathom Events

