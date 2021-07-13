McCormick is hiring a director of taco relations — and the gig pays $100K

If getting paid $100,000 to develop taco recipes and visit famous taco chefs all around the country sounds like a dream gig, a new job opening will give you plenty to taco bout. McCormick is hiring its first-ever Director of Taco Relations to, you guessed it, live and breathe tacos — and, TBH, it almost sounds too good to be true. If you appreciation for all things tacos is not a choice but a ~lifestyle~, here’s how to apply for McCormick's Director of Taco Relations job.