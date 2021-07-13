Cancel
McCormick is hiring a director of taco relations — and the gig pays $100K

By Carley Milligan
Baltimore Business Journal
 12 days ago
The job description asks, "Do you eat tacos like it's your true calling?" That may very well be a prerequisite, as the position will require its holder to essentially live and breathe tacos.

The Baltimore Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

