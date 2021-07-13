Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces An Investigation Of Shareholder Claims Against Kanzhun Limited

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of those who acquired Kanzhun Limited ("Kanzhun" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BZ) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") from June 11, 2021 through July 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until September 10, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

In June 2021, Kanzhun sold about 48 million ADS in its initial public offering (the "IPO") for $19 per share, raising nearly $912 million in new capital.

On July 5, 2021, Kanzhun announced that the Company was subject to a review by the Cyberspace Administration of China and that, during the review period, Kanzhun's "'BOSS Zhipin' app is required to suspend new user registration in China."

On this news, the Company's ADS price declined by $5.79 per ADS, or approximately 16%, from $36.31 per ADS on July 2, 2021 to close at $30.52 per ADS on July 6, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Kanzhun ADSs, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713006025/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
34K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Llp#The U S District Court#The Company#Bz#Company#Kirby Mcinerney Llp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Nasdaq
Country
China
Related
BusinessPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Shareholder Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against DiDi Global Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., July 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) ("DiDi") that securities lawsuits have been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired DiDi: (a) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with DiDi's June 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"); and/or (b) securities between June 30, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates NWHM, VNE, ACBI, QTS, STL, GRA; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, July 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. The New Home Company Inc. (NWHM) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. for $9.00 per share in cash. If you are a New Home shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired BlueCity Holdings Limited ("BlueCity" or the "Company") (BLCT) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about July 8, 2020 (the "IPO" or the "Offering"). BlueCity investors have until September 17, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

COIN INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Coinbase Global, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Coinbase Global Inc. ("Coinbase" or the "Company") (COIN) from April 11, 2021 through July 22, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. ("Atlantic Capital" or the "Company") (ACBI) - Get Report in connection with the Company's proposed acquisition by SouthState Corporation ("SouthState") (SSB) - Get Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive 0.36 shares of SouthState common stock for each Atlantic Capital share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $26.43 based upon SouthState's July 22, 2021 closing price of $73.42. The transaction is valued at approximately $542 million.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Barclays PLC Buys Shares of 107,561 Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. A number of...
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ)

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming August 2, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. ("Frequency" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: FREQ) common stock between November 16, 2020 and March 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SRAC INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Stable Road Acquisition Corp., Opportunity For Investors With Substantial Losses To Lead Case - SRAC, SRACW, SRACU

SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP has filed a class action seeking to represent purchasers of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC; SRACW; SRACU) securities during the period between October 7, 2020 and July 13, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The Stable Road class action lawsuit charges Stable Road, its sponsor SRC-NI Holdings, LLC, and certain of its executives, along with Momentus Inc. and its former CEO, with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Stable Road class action lawsuit ( Jensen v. Stable Road Acquisition Corp., No. 21-cv-05744) was filed in the Central District of California and is assigned to Judge John F. Walter.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

KANZHUN LIMITED CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP Announces That Securities Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Kanzhun, Limited

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Kanzhun Limited ("Kanzhun" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BZ) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") of Kanzhun between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Piedmont Lithium (PLL) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Piedmont Lithium Inc. ("Piedmont" or the "Company") (PLL) - Get Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

BLUECITY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against BlueCity Holdings Limited And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired BlueCity Holdings Limited ("BlueCity" or the "Company") (BLCT) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents issued in connection with BlueCity's July 8, 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"). Investors have until September 17, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Ademi LLP Investigates Claims Of Securities Fraud Against Ardelyx, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Ardelyx (Nasdaq: ARDX). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Ardelyx may have made regarding its business operations and prospects. The investigation focuses on whether Ardelyx properly disclosed the size of the treatment effect and its...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Piedmont Lithium Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Piedmont Lithium Inc. ("Piedmont" or "the Company") (PLL) - Get Report for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC, SRACW, SRACU) Is Being Sued For Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action has been filed on behalf of all purchasers of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC, SRACW, SRACU) securities between October 7, 2020 and July 13, 2021, to recover damages pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company that went public in November 2019.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Kanzhun Limited Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important September 10 Deadline In Securities Class Action First Filed By Firm - BZ

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WHY: New York, N.Y., July 19, 2021. Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important September 10, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the firm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy