SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds UFS, ADXS, QADA; QADB, And SNR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Domtar Corporation (UFS) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Domtar Corporation (UFS) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by privately held Canadian paper manufacturer Paper Excellence. Pursuant to the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $55.00 per share in cash for each share of UFS common stock that they hold. If you own UFS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ufs/

Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) - Get Report in connection with the proposed merger of the company with privately held pharmaceutical development company, Biosight Ltd. ("Biosight"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, ADXS will acquire all of the outstanding share capital of Biosight in exchange for the issuance of newly issued shares of ADXS common stock. If you own ADXS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/adxs

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA; QADB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA; QADB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $87.50 per share in cash for each share of QADA or QADB common stock that they hold. If you own QADA-QADB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/qada-qadb

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed merger with Ventas, Inc ("Ventas"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, SNR shareholders will receive 0.1561 shares of Ventas stock for each SNR share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $9.28 based upon Ventas's July 12, 2021 closing price of $59.45. If you own SNR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/snr

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-ufs-adxs-qada-qadb-and-snr-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301332849.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
995
Followers
34K+
Post
135K+
Views
