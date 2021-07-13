Cancel
Oshawa Walk Of Fame 2021 - Nominations Are Open

OSHAWA, ON, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Oshawa Walk of Fame has announced that nominations have opened for the 2021-22 induction. This year, the criterion will include groups and sentient beings for the first time.

"We believe that this year will be our best yet," said Louise Parkes, Co-Chair of the 2021 Oshawa Walk of Fame & CEO of Parmac Relationship Marketing Ltd. "This is a chance to nominate one of the many notable individuals and groups who spent their formative years in Oshawa and made huge contributions to their field. In the past, there have even been nomination requests for champion equines. In recognition of Oshawa's contribution to thoroughbred racing, we have included a special category for sentient beings. We're looking forward to having several phenomenal nominees to choose from."

Nominations are getting underway immediately and will be accepted until October 1st, 2021. "The Oshawa Walk of Fame is an exciting way to honour and acknowledge the widespread and far-reaching achievements of talented individuals who are connected to Oshawa." Says Peter Hernandez, President of the Rotary Club of Oshawa, "The Rotary Club of Oshawa, together with the City of Oshawa and community members, is proud to be leading the process of identifying and celebrating these fine candidates! "

To learn more, visit our website at www.oshawawalkoffame.ca. Community members can also browse previous honorees and explore how they can get involved or volunteer for the 2021-22 Oshawa Walk of Fame.

About the Oshawa Walk of Fame: The Oshawa Walk of Fame, established in 2006, is a non-profit organization that aims to honour Oshawa residents who have made significant contributions to life in the city. This is achieved through a series of plaques set in the sidewalks along King Street in Oshawa's downtown. The mission of the Oshawa Walk of Fame is to preserve, celebrate and showcase the history and heritage of excellence and achievement in Oshawa. It hopes to pay tribute to the past in order to inspire the future.

Co-chair, Emmy Iheme explained that, "The service above self of the people being recognized have left ripples through our community, with lasting positive outcomes for years. That is what the Walk of Fame is all about, recognizing those individuals in our community who have given us lasting positive ripples that will always resonate."

SOURCE Oshawa Walk of Fame

