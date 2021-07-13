Post COVID-19 Procurement Report On Industrial Valves Market| SpendEdge
In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Valves market, predicts that this market expects a price change of 3%-5% during the forecast period.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major market threats for Industrial Valves Market?Suppliers in this market have moderate bargaining power owing to low pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants.
- What is the expected CAGR of Industrial Valves Market?The Industrial Valves will grow at a CAGR of about 4.04% during 2020-2024.
- Who are the top players in the market?Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., Cameron International Corp., Alfa Laval AB, Parker Hannifin Corp., Curtiss-Wright Corp., Metso Corp., The Weir Group Plc, General Electric Co., and Crane Co., are some of the major market participants.
- What are the pricing models followed by buyers?Contract-based pricing, cost-plus pricing, and volume-based pricing are the widely adopted pricing models in commercial vehicle cabin procurement.
- What will be incremental spend in Industrial Valves?During 2020-2024, the Industrial Valves market will register an incremental spend of about USD 16 billion.
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
- Appendix
