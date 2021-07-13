Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weather

Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Massachusetts Expedites Access To Care For Members In Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina And Virginia Affected By Tropical Storm Elsa

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

BOSTON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to various severe weather events, the governors of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia have declared states of emergency for all or parts of their states. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) is expediting access to care for members who may be affected.

Blue Cross has more than 123,000 members living in areas where states of emergency have been declared. The company is working to ensure those members can access health services and medications quickly and in locations convenient to them.

Effective immediately and for the next 90 days, Blue Cross is allowing:

  • Early refills of any prescription medication
  • Affected members to use Well Connection, the health plan's dedicated telehealth platform, to access medical and mental health services free of cost, with no copayments or deductible with the code BCBSMA45.

( Note: Only members with Blue Cross' telehealth benefit will be able to access Well Connection and only via My Blue )

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of MassachusettsBlue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ( bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, equitable and affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-cross-blue-shield-of-massachusetts-expedites-access-to-care-for-members-in-florida-georgia-south-carolina-north-carolina-and-virginia-affected-by-tropical-storm-elsa-301332911.html

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
34K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Well Connection#Blue Cross#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Weather
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Politicssportswar.com

South Carolina and West Virginia..

At one Time the old Southern Conference had several good teams that was left out or didn't get asked when the North Carolina Led schools picked the ACC. Wahoos made a big voice in who went and who didn't. South Carolina choose to leave on their own..hope I got this right But I can be smart and Google it..
PoliticsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Oldest County in South Carolina

As the baby boomer generation continues to age, and as birth rates slow nationwide, the U.S. population is rapidly growing older. The number of Americans older than 55 grew by 27% in the last decade, 20 times faster than the growth rate of the under 55 population, according to census data analysis. Currently, the median […]
Virginia Statebizjournals

North Carolina nears peak for best states for business, but still chases Virginia

North Carolina has climbed close to the top of CNBC's latest ranking of America's best states for business, but a familiar foe has claimed the top spot again. The Tar Heel state ranks No. 2 on this year's list, ahead of Utah and trailing Virginia, which also ranked No. 1 in the previous report in 2019. But North Carolina has steadily shot up the list – the state was No. 3 in 2019 and No. 8 in 2018.
Lifestylewalterborolive.com

Boat carefully and report sightings as manatees return to South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. — As manatees return to their summer haunts along the coast, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) biologists are reminding residents and visitors to boat carefully and report sightings of these gentle giants online. Manatees are large marine mammals that...
Alabama StateOn Common Ground News

Operation Southern Shield: Expect increased traffic enforcement in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina

“If you drive over the speed limit, look for blue lights…”. ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA—Rockdale County is among Georgia law enforcement agencies that are participating this week in an initiative dubbed “Operation Southern Shield,” targeting speeding, distracted driving, drunk-driving and other traffic violations. State and local law enforcement agencies in Georgia,...
PoliticsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Youngest County in North Carolina

As the baby boomer generation continues to age into retirement and birth rates slow nationwide, the U.S. population is rapidly growing older. The number of Americans older than 55 grew by 27% in the last decade, 20 times faster than the growth rate of the under 55 population, according to census data analysis. Currently, the […]
Virginia StatePosted by
Axios Charlotte

North Carolina looks to Virginia as it considers medical marijuana

Marijuana advocates are hopeful that 2021 could be the year medical marijuana is legalized in North Carolina. Driving the news: The bipartisan NC Compassionate Care Act has gotten further than any other marijuana-related bill with its clearing of the Senate Judiciary committee two weeks ago. Today at 2pm, it will be heard by the Finance […] The post North Carolina looks to Virginia as it considers medical marijuana appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

North Carolina Medicaid plans join coordinated care network

North Carolina's five Medicaid health plans have joined the state's coordinated care network, NCCARE360, WNCT reported July 19. AmeriHealth Caritas, Carolina Complete, Healthy Blue, UnitedHealthcare and WellCare have joined the platform, described by the state's Health and Human Services department as "the first statewide coordinated care network to electronically connect those with identified needs to community resources and allow for a feedback loop on the outcome of that connection."
Kentucky Statebizjournals

Kentucky among states with lowest nursing home staff vaccination rates

Centers For Medicare and Medicaid Services Company. Kentucky has the lowest rate of nursing homes where nearly all staff are vaccinated against the coronavirus. That’s according to survey data from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services presented by an AARP Public Policy Institute dashboard updated earlier in the month.
Real EstateForbes

Is Moving To North Carolina Worth It?

If you’re thinking about moving to North Carolina, but don’t know if it’s worth it, you should start by comparing the total cost of living in North Carolina versus your current state. When calculating this cost, you must include factors like food and housing, as well as all other essential and non-essential monthly costs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy